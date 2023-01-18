Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023
Joe Louis Aguayo, 31, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Iana M. Campbell, 42, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Colter Dell Clark, 36, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Katrin Egger, 58, battery, jail time 180 days (suspended 176 days), supervised probation, $319.20;
Richard C. Foster, 56, disturbing the peace, $300;
Sue Ellen Hirtle, 69, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Shane Gregory Kozak, 33, false information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals, jail time 5 days (credit time 5 days), $250;
William Henry Morley, 65, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Anthony D. Painter, 36, false information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals, jail time 18 days (credit time 18 days), $200;
Anthony D. Painter, 36, domestic violence-violation of protection order, jail time 18 days (credit time 18 days), $200;
Anthony D. Painter, 36, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 18 days (credit time 18 days), $200;
Juanita Louise Parsons, 54, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Leanne R. Pearson, 45, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dustin Ryan Routh, 49, disturbing the peace, jail time 60 days (suspended 58 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, 157.50;
Rebekah Lace Warden, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
Jason Clarence Brannan, 44, $90; Sydnee Rae Bruegeman, 20, $90; Colter Dell Clark, 36, $90; Hesston James Click, 16, $90; Tyler Xavier Colin, 31, $90; Joshua James Dennis, 32, $155; Christopher Andrew Martz, 34, $90; Sean Aaron Parks, 47, $90; Ryan Marshall Thomasson, 48, $90; Kyler Lee Usher, 18, $155; Paul C. Vandenbros, 36, $155; Edward Anthony Wolfe, 62, $158.
Civil Dispositions:
Camron Killmar (Plaintiff) vs. Lori Kuhns (Defendant), claim granted in favor of Camron Killmar on Jan. 6, 2023.
Elk City & Sewer Association, Inc. (Plaintiff) vs. Anita Mae Johnson, $1,986.37, claim granted in favor of Elk City & Sewer Association, Inc. on Jan. 6, 2023.
Divorce:
Jon T. Mullis vs. Lynette M. Mullis, petition granted on Dec. 29, 2022.
