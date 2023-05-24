May 4–14, 2023
Dylan Lee Allen, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Lukas P. Bennett, 16, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $309.50;
Justin J. Biebow, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
David Wayne Brautigam, 58, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Troy Lenard Durkee, 46, motor carrier-trailer or semitrailer-over length violations, $279;
Alyssa Elaine Eller, 32, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Cody L. Endicott, 52, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Cody L. Endicott, 52, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Isaac Xavier Esparza, 19, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Isaac Xavier Esparza, 19, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Steven A. Finnell, 42, battery (MIS), jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, concurrent with another case, $203;
Steven A. Finnell, 42, battery (MIS), jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, concurrent with another case, $200;
Nicholas P. Gehring, 26, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Christine Ann Getchell, 38, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, jail time 13 days (credit time 13 days), $200;
Christine Ann Getchell, 38, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Noah Thomas Grimsman, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Hannah Grace Hart, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Ryan W. Hendershott, 15, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Owen Mitchell Houser, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Katlyn Grace Kuther, 30, driving-yield sign violations, $90;
Sadie Nicole Lamb, 35, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Layne A. Leasy, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Kara Marie Mapston, 27, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Ty Jonathan Nance, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Chad David Porter, 46, F&G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Devan Jane Powers, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Zackery J. Rauch, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Zackary Evan Reopelle, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Timothy R. Rynearson, 61, littering upon or alongside any public roadway or easement, $206.50;
Ronald E. Sanderson, III, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Kaleb Murray A.L. Smith, 21, disturbing the peace, $400;
Diego Luis Vazquez, 60, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Gordon Warden, 54, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance (second or subsequent offense), $157.50;
Brian Webber Wasem, 30, injurious material-vehicle transporting load must cover or use freeboard to present escaping debris, $72;
Zackery J. White, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Blerim Zhuleku, 46, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $307.
Speeding:
Richard Alan Booth, 71, $155; Shailynn L. Cornett, 29, $90; Shamra C. Dewitt, 36, $93; Clyde Doyal Douthit-Smith, 29, $90; Eric Charles Endicott, 62, $155; Rebecca Lyn Jensen, 35, $155; Brady Shayne Kuebler, 30, $93; James Nathan Monsoor, 21, $90; Anthony M. Ponzini, $155; Ivan Atanasov, 47, $90; Vasili Konstantine Varlamos, 22, $90; Raymond J. Verveckken, Jr., 54, $93; Richard M. Weaver, 21, $90; Amos Joshua Williamson, 21, $90.
Divorce:
Jennifer Erin Berggren vs. Noe Rivera-Salas, petition granted on May 9, 2023.
Marriage:
Kaylee Marie Firster and Jax Elisah Delgado, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
