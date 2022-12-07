Nov. 17 – 27, 2022
Cole Arthur Anderson, 22, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Carrie M. Apodaca, 45, disturbing the peace, $465;
Carrie M. Apodaca, 45, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jordan T. Francom, 39, driving reckless, jail time 60 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 30 days, supervised probation 24 months, $503;
Frank J. Giudice, 29, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Douglas Scott Hamilton, 60, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Douglas Eugene Hohman, 62, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Savannah J. Khan, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jemal D. Krokos, 53, fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $139;
Michael S. Krokos, 78, fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
Eric R. Matson, 46, fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
Devin T. Mclean, 25, theft of labor services-embezzlement, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $157.50;
John Ellis Montgomery, 61, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Robert Vernon Montgomery, 73, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Robert Vernon Montgomery, 73, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Robert Vernon Montgomery, 73, operate a vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Christina K. Paradiso, 52, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Noe Riverasalas, 30, driving under the influence, $850;
Lilianna A. Thomas, 18, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Harley Jake Weitzner, 30, driving inattentive or careless, supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Taft P. Williams, 28, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Sarah Joan Wolf, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Sarah Joan Wolf, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Robert Lee Wright, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67.
Speeding:
Judy Linda Baker, 46, $90;
Tanner Jeffrey Calhoun, 24, $155;
Cedric Neys, 20, $93;
Kimberly W. Pate, 56, $90.
Divorces:
Lisa C. McAfee vs. William McAfee, petition granted on Nov. 23, 2022.
Yumi C. Nagasaki-Taylor vs. Rocky A. Taylor, petition granted on Nov. 23, 2022.
Patrick Dennis Seiler, Jr. vs. Shannondoah Moriah Seiler, petition granted on Nov. 16, 2022.
