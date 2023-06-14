May 25 – June 4, 2023
Dawn Nalene Ashton, 46, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Anndrea E. Beck, 33, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Alec Cameron Carlson, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Alec Cameron Carlson, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Tina Marie Fisher, 64, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Tina Marie Fisher, 64, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
George W. Garrett, 57, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
George W. Garrett, 57, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
George W. Garrett, 57, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Justin Ryan Graham, 40, battery (MIS), jail time 120 days, credit time 120 days, $157.50;
Brandon E. Hardt, 27, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Brandon E. Hardt, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Elizabeth A. Hardt, 58, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $90;
Corey Alan Hockett, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $303;
Corey Alan Hockett, 30, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Michael Frederick Jolley, 53, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Michael Frederick Jolley, 53, driving without privileges, $300;
Ricky Lee Kay, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Maureen L. Lemon-Mitchell, 61, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway, $90;
Jason Benjamin Malczyk, 45, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Jonathan Lee Marvin, 50, driver fails to obey traffic control devices, $90;
Michael D. Maynard, 66, adult-abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult (MIS), jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
George Randolph Mcdonald, 60, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $279;
Raymond Michael Pence, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Raymond Michael Pence, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Kersie M. Ramirez-Pease, 30, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator driver’s license, $307.50;
Kersie M. Ramirez-Pease, 30, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $67;
Jordan Taylor Roberts, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Jordan Taylor Roberts, 34, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Joseph D. Robinett, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Brittany A. Rose, 43, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Donald Willes Schow, 62, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Ladd Frederick Schubert, 19, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Cole Patrick Seiler, 19, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $103.50;
Jason Sultan, 40, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Carson William Taylor, 19, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Dawit B. Techane, 47, motor carrier-trailer or semitrailer-over length violations, $279;
Ellora Nichole Udy, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Jennifer Michelle West, 42, controlled substance-possession of (MIS), $400;
Ronald Christopher Williams, 48, driving on wrong side of highway, $90.
Speeding:
David Bryan Adkison, 66, $90; Rayna N. Allen, 34, $155; Orland Fredrick Badley, 38, $158; Allen Joseph Bennett, 72, $93; Gabriel R. Berisford, 22, $155; Anthony Robert Boote, 70, $90; Aaron R. Boren, 41, $93; Cara Ann Chessler, 35, $90; Justin Micah Clemit, 47, $90; Clancy R. Compton, 41, $155; Joseph Clayton Fulford, 52, $90; Bron Andrew Gailey, 34, $93; Sarah Ann Garrison, 30, $155; Timothy Sylvester Greene, 60, $90; Markay Leo Hamblin, 60, $90; Elizabeth A. Hardt, 58, $90; Breanna Marie Liggett, 25, $155; Aiden Winston Lindberg, 20, $90; Levon Martin, 52, $90; Marko David Maylack, 61, $90; Lucas Lee Reber, 22, $155; Morgan Elizabeth Swartz, 23, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Automated Accounts, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Ann Silva (defendant), Dennis L. Silva (defendant), $7,523.50, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on May 26, 2023.
Divorces:
Dustin Ryan Routh and Jennifer Delorise Routh, petition granted on June 1, 2023.
Chellaei Alexis Minear vs. Dylen Taphorn, petition granted on May 25, 2023.
Claude Graham vs. Leslie Graham, petition granted on May 24, 2023.
