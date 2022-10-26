Oct. 6 – 16, 2022
Victoria Ann Clem, 77, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Victoria Ann Clem, 77, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $90;
Brenden Paul Corder, 34, driving upon approach of an emergency or police vehicle fail to yield or stop, $90;
James Eugene Dixson, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Nicole Erica Fletcher, 28, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
John W. Hatton, 37, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Shaun Tyler Sides, 30, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Shaun Derek Stewart, 42, driving with expired driver’s license, $104.
Speeding:
Sandi J. Allen, 26, $90;
Robert Earl Beach, 64, $90;
Connie Rae Burke, 71, $155;
Kelsey L. Cook, 29, $90;
Brenden Paul Corder, 34, $93;
Akasha Lynnita May Dooley, 27, $160;
Nicole Erica Fletcher, 28, $155;
Bret Alan Funke, 58, $155;
Joshua Thomas Gavett, 22, $155;
Nicholl L. Kapp, 38, $90;
Abigail Long, 26, $90;
Brooke Alexandra Oswold, 22, $90;
Devin D. Randall, $93;
Kara Leialoha L. Rock, 51, $90;
Marley Jon Henry Rozeboom, 17, $155;
Rochelle J. Smith, 52, $155;
Cyrus Mat Turbak, 31, $90;
Craig Russell Wilcox, 24, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. vs. Linda Galli, $8,945.18, default judgment in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. on Sept. 30, 2022.
Johnnie Gregory vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $834.35, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Mark Johnson vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $2,322.29, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Jamie L. Bacon vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $976.96, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Heirs, Devisees and Legal Representatives of Guenter O. Speier (Defendant), Ann K. Speier (Defendant), Christopher Speier (Defendant), Grayson Oliver Speier (Defendant), Unknown Owners, Heirs and Devisees (Defendant), Randy L. Wilson (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of Randy L. Wilson on Oct. 14, 2022.
Divorces:
Cayle Michael Johnson vs. Kayla Marie Johnson, petition granted on Oct. 5, 2022.
Emily Rupe vs. Joseph Rupe, petition granted on Oct. 5, 2022.
Casey Swoboda vs. Sabrina Swoboda, petition granted on Oct. 6, 2022.
Kristopher Tyler Helzer vs. Nancy Elizabeth Hines, petition granted on Oct. 6, 2022.
Marriages:
Alisha Ann Cereghino and Cody Russell Vance, both of Lucile, Idaho.
Jessica Marie Kipling and Robert Shane Bashaw, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Amy Kaylyn Page and George James Ash, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Kathleen Francis Nemeth and Homer Joe Brown, both of White Bird, Idaho.
Teresa Lynn Wilson and Joe Andrew Moilaueu, both of Stites, Idaho.
