Nerves already rattled by ongoing coronavirus concerns were further shaken last week when a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck in Idaho’s central mountains, 72 miles northeast of Boise. While residents across Idaho County reported feeling the Tuesday, March 31, tremors, overall, North Central Idaho escaped with no serious damage.
“While some rocks did fall onto U.S. 95 south of Grangeville, as well as on ID 14 near Elk City, it is not out of the norm for springtime when hillsides are periodically freezing up and then thawing,” said Megan Sausser, Dist. 2 spokesperson, Idaho Transportation Department. Within the region, no damage was noted to bridges or buildings.
Area municipalities have not reported damage from the incident.
“We have been monitoring the city's infrastructure, but at this time there is nothing damaged that we are aware of,” said Carlos Martinez, Kooskia public works superintendent. “That does not mean that some of the water and sewer infrastructure that is underground has not been compromised, just that we have not noticed anything as of right now.”
“We are optimistic that nothing has been damaged but will continue to closely monitor our infrastructure,” he said.
The last damage suffered in Idaho County due to an earthquake was in November 2018: a 4.1 magnitude event, eight miles east of Harpster, damaged a lagoon liner and a portion of dike system at the Kooskia wastewater treatment facility.
According to Idaho Department of Lands, no initial problems were found with surface mines across the state, nor with oil and gas wells in nearby Payette County, according to Sharla Arledge, IDL public information officer.
“IDL field staff will continue to work with mine operators, as well as state and federal agencies in evaluating the situation,” she said. “The main focus will be on facilities and water handling operations to ensure that earthen dams and holding ponds have not been damaged by the earthquake.”
According to Sausser, the night of the earthquake, ITD immediately deployed operators to first visually assess significant bridges, such as Time Zone, Lawyer’s Canyon, White Bird and Spalding, and then other smaller structures the following day.
“Bridge engineers and inspectors have since made a list of all the bridges on state and local systems within 50 miles of the epicenter of the earthquake and have begun inspecting them,” she said. “Inspections will take place over the next three weeks as conditions allow; some bridges are in locations that may not be accessible due to snow and road closures. Bridges currently inaccessible for our inspectors will be inspected once conditions change.”
ITD reported mountain highways saw rockfall on the roadway following the quake near Stanley (ID 75), north and south of Lowman (ID 21), between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade (ID 55) and east of Emmett (ID 52). Several quake-related slides blocked sections of ID 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit.
According to the W.S. Geological Survey, the March 31 quake originated at a depth of 6.2 miles at 4:52 p.m. (PT), with more than 16,000 “Did You Feel It?” online reports being made to the agency. The quake was the strongest experienced in the state since the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which resulted in two deaths in Challis and more than $12 million in damages in the Challis-Mackay area.
By last Friday, April 3, a subsequent 145 minor earthquakes have occurred near Stanley since last Tuesday’s event.
