GRANGEVILLE — Retaining employees and the price of fuel were two common themes in Idaho County’s recent budget discussions. Leaders from each of the county’s programs presented their budget requests during the June 21 and June 28 board of commissioners’ meetings. The board is working with county clerk Kathy Ackerman to develop the budget for the fiscal year 2023, which begins on Oct. 1.
Idaho County’s 2022 budget is $3,671,041, according to Ackerman. Idaho Code 63-802 allows counties a maximum 3% increase in property tax levy regardless of how much property values have increased. For FY 2023 the maximum increase amounts to $110, 131 (3% of $3,671,041), Ackerman said.
A 9.5% health insurance increase will need to be factored in. The commissioners will also consider a cost-of-living increase for all employees.
“Taking care of employees is important to all programs,” Ackerman said.
County Sheriff Doug Ulmer told commissioners that although the call volume has doubled in the past two years, he is not asking to add more people. He hopes to provide pay increases for staff, especially for the early career positions.
“We are trying to retain our people,” he said, “I couldn’t be happier with the job they are doing.”
“All the guys we have love being here, they love the area,” Brian Hewson, sheriff’s chief deputy said.
Ulmer described the intense competition for employees in the area with the department of corrections, Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce Tribe and the city of Grangeville.
“They can get a pay increase without moving,” he said.
“We invest a lot in training,” Ulmer said. He estimates the sheriff’s office spends $60,000-$70,000 in initial training costs. “We’re doing an excellent job training these people and the others reap the rewards.”
With an older group nearing retirement age and a younger group with less than five years, Ulmer said he hopes to rebuild the mid-career group.
Although the sheriff’s office provides dispatch for some cities and hospitals, they have generally not charged for the service, according to Ulmer. To help fund pay increases for dispatchers, Ulmer has reached out to cities and hospitals to ask them to consider including it in next year’s budget.
Guy Von Bargen, the assistant road supervisor for Idaho County Road and Bridge, said they would like to add a third employee in the Riggins area. He described the need as a safety issue. Road and Bridge also hope to hire a Kooskia-based seasonal employee to help respond to storms.
Increased fuel costs are a huge concern, according to Von Bargen.
“Diesel’s going to be the killer,” Von Bargen said. “Everything we’ve got is diesel.”
A 25% increase in seal oil has reduced the miles of roads they can cover. At current costs, they can only treat 20 miles a year of the 200 miles in their system.
“We haven’t done dust abatement for years,” Von Bargen said in response to a question from commissioner Ted Lindsley. If private people come up with the money for it, the county cooperates by blading and watering.
“It’s not likely to be paved anytime soon,” is Von Bargen’s response when people ask when their road will be paved. He said paving a mile of road costs three-quarters of a million dollars and isn’t in the road department’s budget.
“We don’t let people go out willy-nilly on maintain roads,” Von Bargen responded when Lindsley asked if people could work on county roads.
Ackerman said once she receives any salary increase proposals and solid waste cost information from the commissioners she can start “plugging in the numbers.” With rising costs everywhere, she acknowledges the county will look for additional grant money that could provide potential revenue streams.
The annual required public hearing on Idaho County’s next year’s budget will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
