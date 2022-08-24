Royalty results
The 2023 Idaho County Fair Royalty Court was crowned Friday, Aug. 19, at the fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Idaho County Fair Queen is Abbie Frei; first princess is Makenna York; and second princess is Payton Brown. All are of Grangeville.
The 2022 court (queen Chloe Rowland, first princess Kaylee Graves and second princess Riley Enneking) chose the “Little Princesses” who won the coloring contests at the Princess Tea earlier in the year. The winners were Ruby Weckman, daughter of Gene and Erin Weckman; Whitney Martin, daughter of Ty Martin and Anny Martin; and Amelia Rehder, daughter of Chris and Amanda Rehder.
Two Minute Talent Show
Winners in the Two Minute Talent Show all tied for first place in their age categories and received prizes of $75. Teresa Groom was the emcee, with help from the Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors. Derek Stuivenga provided sound assistance. Shantel Schwartz opened the show with a vocal number. Following the show, Minute to Win It was played by several audience members in all age categories.
Participants for the talent portion were as follows: Arlene Baerlocher of Cottonwood with a dance number to ‘You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog’; Tate and Jill Manley of Kamiah with a dance number to ‘The Greatest Show’; Brooklyn and Audra Spencer of Cottonwood with the vocal and guitar duet ‘Life is Good’; Taylor Wilkins of Grangeville with Living History with Sister Herman Joseph Mager; Chael Manley and Evelyn Hickman of Kamiah with the dance number ‘Kung Fu Fighting’; and Marie and Madison Duman of Cottonwood with the vocal duet ‘I Close My Eyes.’
2022 Idaho County Fair Pigtail Contest results
32 Children and five adults participated in the 2022 Annual Pigtail Contest at the Idaho County Fair.
Age 0-3: Longest Pigtail – 1st Emily Meyers, daughter of Jessica and Jeremy Myers, age 3, length 10 inches; 2nd Sadie Holthuas, daughter of Jonna Holthaus, age 3, length 9 inches; 3rd Claire Enneking, daughter of Cassi Enneking, age 2, Length 7 inches. Shortest – 1st Serenity Scovel, granddaughter of Twila Scovel, age 8 months, length 1 inch; 2nd Addison Holthaus, daughter of Kristin Holthaus, age 1, length of 2½ inches; 3rd Abby Nuxoll, daughter of Amber and Curtis Nuxoll, age 2, length 5 inches; 3rd Olivia Cornett, daughter of Shaylin Cornett, age 1, length 5 inches. Widest – 1st Saylor Forsmann, daughter of Shawn and Bridget Forsmann, age 1, width 1/2 inch.
Age 4-5: Longest Pigtail – 1st McKinzee Sonnen, daughter of Julie and Norm Sonnen, age 4, length 16 inches; 2nd Elsie Hasenoehrl, daughter of Shauna and Zach Hasenoehrl, age 5, length 13 inches. Shortest – 1st Kloe Enneking, daughter of Cassi Enneking, age 5, length 8 inches; 2nd Aubrey Westhoff, daughter of Kyle and Whitney Westhoff, age 5, length 9½ inches. Widest – 1st Autumn Akins, daughter of Michelle Akins, age 4, width 1¾ inches; 2nd Emree Lustig, daughter of Tessica and Cory Lustig, age 4, width 1 inch; 2nd Swayzee Forsman, daughter of Shawn and Bridget Forsmann, age 4, width 1 inch.
Age 6-8: Longest Pigtail – 1st Tessa Sonnen, daughter of Julie Sonnen, age 7, length 20 inches; 2nd Alida Jaeger, daughter of Chrysann Jaeger, age 6, length 19 inches; 3rd Blakey Forsmann, daughter of Casey and Stephanie Forsman, age 8, length 18 inches.
Shortest – 1st Adele Holman, daughter of Kari and Thomas Holman, age 6, length 6 inches; 2nd Melody Scovel, granddaughter of Twila Scovel, age 7, length 14 inches; 2nd Mya Meyers, daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Meyers, length 14 inches; 2nd Morgan Ruzicka, daughter of Bridget and Shane Ruzicka, age 8, length 14 inches; 3rd Ava Nuxoll, daughter of Amber and Curtis Nuxoll, age 7, length 16 inches. Widest – 1st Brylie Forsmann, daughter of Shawn and Bridget Forsmann, age 8, width 3 inches; 2nd Ashlyn Hasenoehrl, daughter of Shauna and Zach Hasenoehrl, age 8, width 2½ inches; 3rd Sadie Mizer, daughter of Samantha Mizer, age 8, width 2 inches. Most Unusual – 1st Adele Holman, age 6, with her spider, daughter of Kari and Thomas Holman; 2nd Melody Scovel, age 7, with her Christmas gala, granddaughter of Twila Scovel; 3rd Emree Lustig, age 4, with her Stars and Shapes, daughter of Tessica and Cory Lustig.
Age 9-18: Longest Pigtail – 1st Ella Enneking, age 9, daughter of Cassie and Kenneth Enneking, length 17 inches; 2nd Clara Koehn, age 11, daughter of Renee Koehn, length 16½ inches. Shortest – 1st Navaeh VanDyk, age 9, daughter of John and Valarie VanDyk, length 11 inches; 2nd Amelia Hastings, age 9, daughter of Chrissy Hastings, length 13 inches. Widest – 1st Shyann Meyers, age 9, daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Meyers, width 1¾ inches; 1st Lily Akins, age 10, daughter of Michell Akins, width 1¾ inches.
18-plus: Longest Pigtail – 1st Cassie Enneking, with 25½ inches; 2nd Michele LaSalle, with 20 inches; 3rd Sam Mizer, with 19 inches.
2022 Open Class Exhibits Awards
Art: Best of show – Pearl Maxner; Award of Merit – Jackie Zumalt; CIAA Idaho Landscape Award- Leah Harvey.
Baked Goods: Best of Show – Amie Farrens; Award of Merit – Christine Remacle.
Crocheting: Best of Show – Holly Cox; Award of Merit – Holly Cox.
Horticulture-Flowers: Best of Show – Leta Strauss; Award of Merit – Leta Strauss.
Horticulture-Vegetables: Best of Show – Tenley Riener; Award of Merit – Christine Remacle.
Creature Feature: Best of Show – Cameron McLeod; Award of Merit – Faye Kennedy.
Artistic Design Flowers: Best of Show – Cheryln Pankey; Award of Merit – Becky Spets.
Valley Garden Club Award: Best Horticulture Entry – Christine Remacle; Artistic Arrangement – Cheryln Pankey.
Food Preservation: Best of Show – Sue Crea; Award of Merit – Millie Wimer; Best of Show Dehydrated – Millie Wimer; Award of Merit Dehydrated – Stephanie Riener.
Bear & Wine: Best of Show – Tanis Uhlorn; Award of Merit – Amie Farrans.
Jr. Division: Best of Show – T. Yocum; Award of Merit – Austin.
Hobbies (Age 10-14): Best of Show – Jacob Kuther; Award of Merit – Landon Riener.
Hobbies: Adult-Best of Show- Bill Hazelton; Award of Merit – Jack Uptmor.
Knitted Articles: Best of Show – Jeanette Kelley.
Needlework: Best of Show – Sharon Espinola; Award of Merit – Mary Flury.
Photography: Best of Show – Adult – Denton Thaves; Award of Merit – Adult – Jessica Meyer.
Quilts: Best of Show – Joan Hall; Award of Merit – Becky Schultz.
Sew-ciety Quilting Awards: 2nd Payton Trivett.
Sewing: Best of Show – Polly Hollandsworth; Award of Merit – Elayne Murphy.
Cash and Carry Fresh Preserving Awards (Adult): Fruits – 1. Stephanie Riener; 2. Pat & Larry Remacle. Vegetables – 1. Millie Wimer; 2. Trina Geis. Pickles - 1. Millie Wimer; 2. Sue Sonnen. Soft Spreads: 1. JoAnn Swearingen; 2. Danielle Andrea.
Cash and Carry Fresh Preserving Awards (Youth): Soft Spreads – 1. Austin Szudajski.
Wheat Grower Award: Breads – 1. Shari Chaffee; 2. Barbara Cleary. Cookies – 1. Sue Crea; 2. Carolyn Myer. Pies – 1. Debbie Wassmuth; Sourdough – 1. Christine Remacle.
The Greatest Show Division: 1. Jeanie VonBargen; 2. Danielle Andrea; 3. Karen Wisdom.
2022 4-H Family & Consumer Sciences awards
Beginner Clothing Awards (Ready Set Sew, Sew Some More): Marjorie Raff, top-$20; Mikayla Rowland, runner up-$10; Ava Klapprich, runner up - $10. Cash Awards From Idaho Sewing For Sports, Grangeville.
Intermediate Clothing Awards (Seems Sew Easy, Sew What): Alli Bransford, top - $20; Ella McLeod, runner up $10; Bethany Stowell, runner up - $10.
Advanced Clothing Awards (Sew Wow): Alaina Lustig, top - $20; Josie Graves, runner up - $10; Lydia Stowell, runner up - $10.
Making The Most of Me Awards: (Beginning) Brynnley York, top - $20; Ava Klapprich, runner up - $10; Shyann Myers, runner up - $10. Brent & Tara Rowland, Cottonwood. (Intermediate) Alli Bransford, top-$20; Macie Uhlenkott, runner up - $10; Mikayla Rowland, runner up - $10. Salmon River Electric, Riggins and Salmon River Realty, Cottonwood. (Advanced) Olivia Klapprich, top-$20; Miranda Klapprich, runner up - $10; Chloe Rowland, runner up - $10. Dion and Susie Heckman, White Bird.
Top Model Awards: Constructed Clothing: (Beginner) Gloria Terhaar; (Intermediate) Ella McLeod; (Advanced) Alaina Lustig. Making the Most of Me: (Beginner) Rylie Arnzen; (Intermediate) Alli Bransford; (Advanced) Olivia Klapprich. Top Model Rosettes Idaho Co. Fair Board.
Top Foods Awards: Top Beginning Foods: Helen Akre, top-$20. The Tourist Trap, Riggins. Top Intermediate Foods: Halee Rowland, top - $20; Ben Nuxoll, runner up - $10; Henry Lustig, runner up - $10. Slichter Construction, Riggins.
Top Advanced Foods: AnnaLeigh Cook, top-$20; Rachel Sonnen, runner up - $10. Dion and Susie Heckman, White Bird.
Top Cake Decorating: (Beginning) Peyton Hanson, top-$20; Catherine Seubert, runner up - $10; Macie Uhlenkott, runner up - $10. A Taste of Art, Cottonwood. (Intermediate) Mikayla Rowland, top-$20; Ella McLeod, runner up - $10. Big River Golden Retrievers, Riggins. (Advanced) Harlee Brannan, top-$20. Leslie McIntire, Cottonwood.
Candace Johnston Top Foods Award: (Top Over-All Foods Project) Halee Rowland, $50 cash award. Dion and Susie Heckman, White Bird.
Top Table Setting Award: (Top Junior) Emma Murdock’ (Top Intermediate) Halee Rowland; (Top Senior) Chloe Rowland. Idaho County Fair Board.
Top Family & Consumer Science Demonstration Awards: (Top Junior Demonstration) Gloria Terhaar; Top (Int. Demonstration) Mikayla Rowlan; (Top Senior Demonstration) Chloe Rowland. $15 Farm Credit Services and Rosette from the Id. Co. Fair Board
Friends of 4-H Awards:
The recipients of the Friends of 4-H Awards must be currently enrolled in their 5th year (or more) in their project area, and be entering their sophomore year of high school.
Making the Most Of Me: Miranda Klapprich (Luggage); Sewing: Lydia Stowell (Sewing Machine); Foods: Sarah Lustig (Mixer).
Candace Johnston Family & Consumer Science Scholarship
Applicants must be currently enrolled in the Idaho County 4-H Program, completed their senior year of high school, and have completed a minimum of five years in a Family & Consumer Science project area. The recipient will receive a $200.00 scholarship sponsored by Brad & Bambi Baker of Grangeville. Recipient: Olivia Klapprich
Idaho County 4-H Achievement Scholarship
Applicants must be currently enrolled in the Idaho County 4-H Program, completed their senior year of high school, and have completed a minimum of five (5) years in the Idaho County 4-H Program. The recipient will receive a $500.00 scholarship. Recipient: Olivia Klapprich
2022 4-H Specialty Project Awards: (Top Leathercraft) Alaina Lustig, Trophy - Walco Inc., Grangeville; (Top Woodworking) Dylan Klapprich, Trophy - 2B Cabinets, Grangeville; (Top Photography) Helen Akre, $20 cash Award from Frank and Marlene Mignerey, Riggins; (Outstanding Leadership) Chloe Rowland, Trophy – McIntire Family; (Top Know Your Government Project) Brooke Romney, $150 Cash Award sponsored by the Family of George Enneking.
Top 4-H Specialty 4-H Project Awards
Top Project Ribbons and $20 cash award from Riggins White Water Market and The Tourist Trap, Riggins: (Citizenship & Civic Education Division) 1. Chloe Rowland, leadership; (Communications and Expressive Arts Division) 1. Alaina Lustig, leathercraft, 2. Dylan Klapprich, leathercraft; (Family & Consumer) 1. Gloria Terhaar, crochet; (Environmental Education and Earth Sciences) 1. Chloe Rowland, gardening, 2. Halee Rowland, hiking, 3. Kinzie Coppernoll, hiking; (Science & Technology) 1. Ray Terhaar, welding, 2. Dylan Klapprich, woodworking, 3. James Lustig, scratch, 4. Nathan Weber, Lego.
Top Specialty Demonstration Awards: (Top Junior Demonstration) AnnaLeigh Cook; (Top Int. Demonstration) Halee Rowland; (Top Senior Demonstration) Dylan Klapprich. $15 cash awards from Farm Credit Services and Rosette from the Idaho County Fair Board.
2022 4-H Livestock Awards:
Fitting & Showing:
Beef: Grand Champion: Riley Enneking, Reserve Champion: Nate Forsmann; trophy sponsored by Wayne Newman Memorial.
Grand Champion Junior: Emma Murdock; Reserve Champ. Junior: Gavyn Klapprich; Grand Champion Intermediate: Nate Forsmann; Reserve Champ. Intermediate: Mesa Barnum; Grand Champion Senior: Riley Enneking; Reserve Champ. Senior: Kaden Duclos.
Dairy Beef: Grand Champion: Sierra Oliver; Reserve Champion: Maggie Nuxoll.
Bucket Calf: Grand Champion: Mackenzie Holman.
Sheep: Grand Champion: Logan Calvin; Reserve Champion: Aubree Geis; trophy sponsored by Jerry & Skip Roberts, Kamiah.
Grand Champion Junior: Kenzie Coppernoll; Reserve Champ. Junior: Brody Raymond; Grand Champion Intermediate: Aubree Geis; Reserve Champ. Intermediate: Marie Patton; Grand Champion Senior: Logan Calvin; Reserve Champ. Senior: Natalie Goeckner.
Market Swine: Grand Champion: Lee Forsmann; Reserve Champion: Caryss Barger; trophy sponsored by Larry & Patty Arnzen, Cottonwood.
Grand Champion Junior: Nicole Gehring; Reserve Champ. Junior: Harper Blewett; Grand Champion Intermediate: Caryss Barger; Reserve Champ. Intermediate: Hailey Hanson; Grand Champion Senior: Kinsley Adams; Reserve Champ. Senior: Lee Forsmann.
Rabbit: Grand Champion: Makenna York; Reserve Champion: Josie Graves; trophy sponsored by Richard & Taffee Schaack, Kooskia.
Poultry: Grand Champion: Frances Ward; Reserve Champion: Kieran Gallagher; trophy sponsored by Davis Communication, Kooskia.
Goat: Grand Champion: Mikayla Rowland; Reserve Champion: Clara Koehn; trophy sponsored by Davis Communication, Kooskia.
Dog – Showmanship: Grand Champion: Madison Pottenger; Reserve Champion: Taylor Ewing; trophy sponsored by Mountain View Dentistry, Grangeville.
Dog – Obedience: Grand Champion: Madison Pottenger; Reserve Champion: Evelyn Gehring; trophy sponsored by Mountain View Dentistry, Grangeville.
Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship: Grand Champion: Sierra Oliver; Reserve Champion: Riley Enneking; trophy sponsored by the Newman Family, Stites and a $100 college scholarship from Cottonwood Riding Club.
Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship: Grand Champion: Makenna York; Reserve Champion: Frances Ward; trophy sponsored by the Betty Campbell, Cottonwood.
Quality: (Market Beef) Grand Champion: Brooklynn Weddle; Reserve Champion: Riley Enneking; (Beef Heifer) Grand Champion: Olivia Klapprich; Reserve Champion: Ellie Nuxoll; (Bucket Calf) Grand Champion: Mackenzie Holman; (Dairy) Grand Champion: Lydia Claffey; Reserve Champion: Maddy VonBargen; (Swine) Grand Champion: Frank Dahlsrud; Reserve Champion: Nadia Cash; (Market Lamb) Grand Champion: Brody Raymond; Reserve Champion: Audrey Tucker; (Breeding Ewe) Grand Champion: Will Patten; Reserve Champion: Teagen Dieseldorff; (Market Goat) Grand Champion: Kane McIntire; Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Severns; (Breeding Goat) Grand Champion: Elizabeth Severns; Reserve Champion: Halee Rowland; (Rabbit) Grand Champion: AnnaLeigh Cook; Reserve Champion: Emma Robinson; (Poultry) Grand Champion: Maggie Myers; Reserve Champion: Lucy Smithers.
4-H Livestock Judging Contest:
Top Beef Judge: Kaden Duclos; Top Swine Judge: Lilly Missman; Top Sheep Judge: Madison Pottenger
5th Place – Rylee Walters, Rosette; 4th Place – Laney Forsmann, Rosette; 3rd Place – Ella McLeod, Rosette + $5 cash award; 2nd Place – Kaden Duclos, Rosette + $10 cash award; 1st Place – Lillian Rehder, Rosette + $15 cash award. Trophy sponsored by Helen Rowland, DVM.
Rate of Gain Contest:
Primeland Cooperative of Grangeville will award a trophy to the 4-H member with the market animal with the highest rate of gain.
(Beef Steer) gaining 4.8 pounds per day – Nate Forsmann; (Market Lamb) gaining 1.1 pounds per day – Harlee Brannan; (Market Swine) gaining 2.5 pounds per day – Rebekah Schumacher.
Top Livestock Record Book Awards:
Idaho County Farm Bureau awards $25 to the 4-H member with the top livestock record book. Top Junior: Shyann Meyers; Top Intermediate: Aubree Geis; Top Senior: Riley Enneking.
Top Horse Record Book Award:
Idaho County Farm Bureau awards $25 to the 4-H member with the top horse record book: Sarah Lustig.
Top Small Animal Record Book Awards:
Idaho County Farm Bureau awards $25 to the 4-H member with the top livestock record book. Top Junior: Brynnley York; Top Intermediate: Taylor Ewing; Top Senior: Makenna York.
Top Secretary Book: (Enid Newman Memorial Trophy) Alaina Lustig – Keuterville Livestock. Top Agricultural Demonstration:
Farm Credit Services awards $15 to the Top Junior, Intermediate and Senior Demonstrations. Junior Division: Alex Duclos; Int. Division: Maggie Nuxoll; Senior Division: Cole Duclos.
4-H Herdsmanship Award:
Farm Credit Services awards $50 to the 4-H Club demonstrating the top sportsmanship, courtesy, stall and pen cleanliness and decorations: Riggins Canyon.
Top Community Service Project:
A Top Project Ribbon and a special club pizza party is awarded to the club exhibiting the top community service project: Keuterville Livestock.
Largest Percentage of Beef Projects:
The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association presents a $10 cash award to the 4-H club exhibiting the largest percentage of beef projects: Lively Livestock.
Outstanding Hereford Award:
Jim and Julie Church will present a trophy to the 4-H member exhibiting the top Hereford beef project: Brendan Murdock.
Champion Breeding Beef Female Awards:
The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association presents a cash award to the Grand Champion and the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef Female. (Frank McIntire will present). Receiving a $100 cash award for the Grand Champion Breeding Beef Female: Olivia Klapprich; Receiving a $75 cash award for the Reserve Champion Breeding Beef Female: Ellie Nuxoll.
Chuck Mader Beef Award:
The Chuck Mader Family will present a $50 cash award to the Grand Champion and the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef Female. (Betty Mader will present). Grand Champion Breeding Beef Female: Olivia Klapprich.
CS Beef Packers Award:
CS Beef Packers of Kuna, Idaho award a certificate, CS Packers Vest and a tour of the plant to the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Steer. Grand Champion Beef Steer: Brooklynn Weddle; Reserve Champion Beef Steer: Riley Enneking.
Top Over-All Beef Project Award:
The Idaho Cattle Association presents a belt buckle to the 4-H or FFA member with the most outstanding beef project: Riley Enneking.
Top Feeder Pig Project Award:
The Stuivenga Family, Grangeville, presents a trophy and a cash award to the 4-H members with the 1st and 2nd place feeder pig project: 1st: Claire Jacobs; 2nd: Caryss Barger.
Top Over-All Swine Project Award:
Lindy Hinkelman, Greencreek, presents a trophy to the 4-H member with the most outstanding swine project: Frank Dahlsrud.
Top Over-All Breeding Sheep Project Award:
Bennet Creek Ranch, Cottonwood, presents a trophy and a $50 cash award to the 4-H member with the most outstanding sheep project: Will Patten.
Top Over-All Sheep Project Award:
Pat Long, Grangeville, presents a trophy to the 4-H member with the most outstanding sheep project: Brody Raymond.
Top Over-All Agriculture Project:
The 4-H member with the top overall Agriculture 4-H project will receive a trophy and have his/her name engraved on the Joe Enneking Senior trophy kept in the trophy case at the Idaho County Courthouse: Riley Enneking.
Dave Klapprich Memorial Award:
This award is given to a graduating senior who illustrates the goals of the 4-H program. While project work is important, club work, leadership, public speaking, and community service are also a large part of the over-all 4-H program. The winner will receive a trophy and have his/her name engraved on the trophy kept in the trophy case at the Idaho County Courthouse: Olivia Klapprich.
Idaho County Volunteer Leaders Distinguished Service Award:
This award recognizes an outstanding 4-H adult volunteer leader who has demonstrated leadership, initiative, dedication and commitment to the Idaho County 4-H Program: Tesse Pineda.
Idaho County 4-H Achievement Award Scholarship:
Applicant must be currently enrolled in the Idaho County 4-H Program and have completed a minimum of five years and they must have completed their senior year of high school in the year of application. The recipient will receive a $500.00 scholarship: Aliyah Pineda.
Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors:
Harlee Brannan, Brooke Romney, Kieran Gallagher, Rebecca Seubert, Olivia Klapprich, Rachel Sonnen, Rayne Martinez, Raney Walters, Owen McIntire and MaKenna York.
9 Graduating Senior 4-H Members:
The Idaho County 4-H Program is proud of our graduating seniors! Congratulations on a job well done! We wish you the very best as you begin a new and exciting part of your life. We also want to give you an extra pat on the back for staying involved in the 4-H Program as you went through high school. It’s not easy to balance school, sports, work, and 4-H!
Jeffery Arnzen, Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club, 11-year member; Shantell Ball, Woodland/Kamiah Livestock 4-H Club, 4-year member; Laney Forsmann, Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club, 10-year member; Elycia Graham; Camas Livestock 4-H Club; 8-year member; Olivia Klapprich, Cottonwood Saddliers & Livestock 4-H Club, 11-year member; Hailey Lott, Clearwater Valley Go Getters 4-H Club, 1-year member; Aliyah Pineda, Crazy Critter 4-H Club, 10-year member; Dani Sonnen, Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club, 10-year member; Levi Stowell, Crazy Critter 4-H Club, 10-year member.
Parade results:
Commercial-1st St. Mary's Health, 2nd Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, and 3rd place Foundation for Wildlife; Royalty-1st Idaho County royalty 2022, 2nd Lewis County royalty, 3rd Idaho County royalty 2023; Equestrian-1st Grangeville Border Day royalty 2nd Rough riders 4-H Club; Nonprofit-1st VFW, 2nd Keuterville Livestock 4-H club 3rd Mountain Dew-ers square dancers.
