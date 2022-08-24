Royalty results

The 2023 Idaho County Fair Royalty Court was crowned Friday, Aug. 19, at the fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Idaho County Fair Queen is Abbie Frei; first princess is Makenna York; and second princess is Payton Brown. All are of Grangeville.

