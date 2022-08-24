The Idaho County Fair royalty for 2023 are (L-R) second princess Payton Brown, queen Abbie Frei and first princess Makenna York. The court will represent the fair and the county at various events throughout the coming year.
COTTONWOOD — Three Grangeville High School students will serve as Idaho County Fair royalty for the 2023 year.
Crowned Friday night, Aug. 19, of the fair, were Abbie Frei, queen; first princess Makenna York; and second princess Payton Brown.
Frei, a junior, is the daughter of Steve and Kristie Frei.
“The most important thing in my life is the relationships I have with my family,” Frei said. She was born and raised in Idaho County and enjoys a large family group that includes more than 60 cousins who enjoy spending time together. Frei also stated her faith was an important part of her life.
She plays volleyball, basketball and softball, and is involved in student council, National Honor Society, BPA, FFA, Youth Legislature and Varsity Blue Choir. She is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Youth Group and was a member of Fenn Livestock 4-H Club for many years before joining FFA. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in elementary education.
York, a sophomore, is the daughter of Eric and Heidi York and has lived in Idaho County for nine years.
She participates in basketball, volleyball and softball, as well as competitive travel club volleyball and local club softball. She is a member of BPA, concert and pep band and student council. She will participate in a 2023 international tour volleyball team, is in Crazy Critters 4-H Club and is a member of the Centennial Evangelical Free Church youth group.
“My strongest personality trait is perseverance,” she said. She said the most important things in her life are her family and her faith.
Brown is a junior at GHS. She is the daughter of Nichole Howe and Jacob Brown. She is involved in FFA, student council, volleyball, cheerleading, softball, travel softball, competitive dance and club volleyball.
“Being empathetic is my strongest personal quality,” Brown stated.
She was a member of Country Time 4-H in Asotin County for four years and has been an FFA member for two years. She is currently a crew member for the Clearwater Youth Conservation Corps. Brown has lived in Idaho County for three years.
