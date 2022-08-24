Idaho County Fair royalty for 2023 photo

The Idaho County Fair royalty for 2023 are (L-R) second princess Payton Brown, queen Abbie Frei and first princess Makenna York. The court will represent the fair and the county at various events throughout the coming year.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

COTTONWOOD — Three Grangeville High School students will serve as Idaho County Fair royalty for the 2023 year.

Crowned Friday night, Aug. 19, of the fair, were Abbie Frei, queen; first princess Makenna York; and second princess Payton Brown.

Idaho County Fair Queen 2023 Abbie Frei photo

Idaho County Fair Queen 2023 Abbie Frei takes a spin on the runway.
