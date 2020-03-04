GREENCREEK – Tickets are on sale for the annual Idaho County Republican Lincoln day Dinner, set for Friday, March 20, at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Featured speaker will be Jody Solerno who will be speaking on “Defending Your Home.” Solerno is owner of Personal Safety Alliance and Elite Firearms Training, and is founder of Woman Warrior Self-Defense weekend retreats.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet of candidates, with the program and dinner starting at 6 p.m. A live auction will also be held. Tickets are $25 per person, or pay at the door.
For information: Marilyn Giddings, 208-839-2732; or Paul Anderberg, 208-926-7008.
