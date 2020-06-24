Who is number one in the state for voter turnout? Idaho County.
According to official election results for the 2020 primary election, released last week by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, Idaho County experienced the highest voter turnout, as a percentage of registered voters, at 61.60 percent. Following were Custer (56.88 percent), and Butte (55.88 percent).
Official election results, including county-by-county and historical data, will soon be available on the Elections Division page of sos.idaho.gov.
“The coronavirus pandemic forced Idaho to conduct the May primary as an all-absentee ballot election,” said secretary Lawerence Denney. “I want to thank Idahoans for their patience with the unprecedented changes we had to make in our elections process. State and county election officials and staff put in long hours of hard work and pivoted quickly to make this election a great success.”
The statement of vote, certified June 17 by Secretary Denney, shows 335,037 Idahoans voted in the 2020 Primary Election — a turnout of 36.94 percent of Idaho’s 906,877 registered voters. This compares to the 23 percent voter turnout for the previous comparable primary in May 2016.
