Idaho County had a significant voter turnout in last week’s District 7’s primary election.
According to unofficial state results, three-term senator Carl Crabtree of Grangeville was defeated by challenger Cindy Carlson of Riggins in the May 17 primary, in a four-way race.
From District 7 totals, Carlson received 4,273 votes (48.72%), followed by Crabtree with 3,522 (40.16%). Lewiston residents Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle received, respectively 439 and 537 votes. Overall, a total 8,771 votes were cast in the Dist. 7 senate race, of which Idaho County voters comprised 52.4% (4,592 votes).
Of that District 7 total, Idaho County votes for Carlson comprised 30% (2,631 votes), and for Crabtree this was 19.4% (1,705).
Boundaries for District 7 were redrawn last fall, now comprising Idaho and Adams counties and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area).
For Dist. 7A Representative, unofficial results in the GOP primary show Mike Kingsley of Lewiston the winner over Lynn Guyer of Cottonwood, 6,117 votes (71.34%) to 2,457 (28.66%).
Dist. 7B Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R) of Riggins was unopposed, receiving 6,878 votes.
With no other party candidates filing in these races, Carlson, Kingsley and Shepherd will run unopposed in November and take office in January 2023.
•
Locally, races were uncontested for open Idaho County seats. However, a school district levy and ambulance district formation were on the ballot, both passed by voters.
For Cottonwood Joint School District 242’s $25,000 supplemental levy, voters were in favor: 462 yes (64%) to 259 no (36%).
On formation of the Salmon River Ambulance District, 370 votes (77%) were in favor and 113 (23%) were opposed.
•
Reelected in uncontested Idaho County races were Dist. 2 Commissioner Ted Lindsley of Grangeville, (3,703), Dist. 3 Commissioner Denis Duman of Cottonwood (3,555), clerk Kathy Ackerman (3,783), treasurer Abbie Hudson of Grangeville (3,713) and coroner Cody Funke of Grangeville (3,001). Receiving 3,056 votes for county assessor was Kim Nuxoll, who was appointed to the position in 2020.
•
Unofficial May 17 primary results for Idaho County’s 28 precincts show a 45.5% percent voter turnout (5,068 ballots cast of a total 11,134 registered). Absentee votes, 873, made up 17% of total votes cast, and 113 persons registered on election day to vote.
Mail-out only precincts showed voter-high turnouts: Big Butte, 70.7%; Joseph, 66.7%; Lowell, 50%; Slate Creek 1, 71.1%, and Slate Creek 2, 55.9%. Voters in Greencreek showed a 58.1% turnout. Lowest voter turnouts — in the 27 to 29% range — were in Grangeville precincts 1-4; Grangeville 5 had 33.6%. Other precincts were within the 33 to 48% turnout range.
•
In the three-way race for District 2 Court Judge, a tie between John H. Bradbury and Michelle M. Evans (6,655 and 6,653 votes, respectively) will move the pair to a runoff in the November election. Also in that race, Justin J. Coleman received 3,934. Idaho code states if no candidate in a judicial election receives more than 50% of the vote (Bradbury received 38.58% and Evans received 38.57%), the top two advance to the November general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.