Idaho County’s population was on the second year of a rebound in 2018.
According to recently released U.S. Census estimates, the county population last year was 16,513, which is up 140 from 2017.
Prior to this, Idaho County had a five-year population dip, starting with 16,441 in 2012 to a low of 16,230 in 2016. Census estimates showed the county population was on the increase prior to this, from 16,309 in 2010 to 16,458 in 2011.
Cumulative estimates of population change from April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2018, show Idaho County had a total population change of 246 (up 1.5 percent), ranking the region 20th in the state. Deaths exceeded births during this time, 14,68 to 1,289, and the county had a net migration of 439 (20 international, 419 domestic).
From 2017 to 2018, census reported Idaho County had less than a 1 percent increase (0.9 percent; up 140), ranking the region 20th in the state. Deaths again exceeded births, 164 to 151, and net migration was 154 (five international, 149 domestic).
Idaho County was one of 1,640 counties in the nation that showed positive total net migration in 2018, according to the census, meaning more people moved into the county than moved out.
Regionally, Boise and the surrounding area was listed 8th in the census’ top 10 metropolitan areas in percentage growth from 2017 to 2018. The Boise area reported 2.9 percent growth, from 710,080 to 730,426. In 2010, area population was 616,566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.