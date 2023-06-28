Idaho County will receive $2,037,978 in PILT payments this year, up by 7.1% ($135,938) from 2022, as announced this month by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) are federal payments to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries.
These payments help local governments carry out such vital services as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.
Payments to counties are calculated on such factors including population and the amount of federal land within an affected county.
Idaho County has the largest number of federal acres — 4,531,923 — within its jurdisction of all 44 counties in the State of Idaho.
Breaking this down, for 2023, Idaho County (at 17,593 population as of 2022 U.S. Census estimates) was paid 45 cents per acre on its PILT calculation.
That cost per acre increased by 3 cents from 2022, and from 38 cents an acre five years ago in 2018.
For comparison with a larger population county, Ada (pop. 518,907), with a lesser acreage (298,118) received a $936,346 payment for 2023: $3.14 per acre.
PILT is not the only federal payment that comes Idaho County’s way. Another appropriation comes from Secure Rural Schools (SRS). According to Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt, the public is often confused between these two payments.
“The SRS payment is a replacement of the revenues that counties would have received from timber harvests, if we were not just burning them up, and these funds are used for roads, schools, and fire mitigation, and search and rescue,” he said.
“If we were not to get SRS funding,” Brandt continued, “it would be devastating to the road districts’ and schools’ budgets. However, the effect on the county budget would be minimal.”
“PILT, on the other hand, is based on acres of public lands, and these funds go into the general fund of the county. Thus, they can be used for anything the commissioners want to use them. The variance in payment per acre that you see between counties, is mainly because of population being used in the calculations. It is a good deal for the county. But think about if it were truly fair and equal: So, instead of $.45 per acre we were getting $3.14 per acre or even what the land would be taxed if it were private?”
“If we were not to get PILT funding, it would be devastating to county operations.”
