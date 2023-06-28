Idaho County will receive $2,037,978 in PILT payments this year, up by 7.1% ($135,938) from 2022, as announced this month by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) are federal payments to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries.

