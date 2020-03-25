Idaho County producers may be eligible for emergency assistance for damages resulting from last year’s flood event.
The Idaho County Farm Service Agency office has been approved for the Emergency Conservation Program – Restoring Permanent Fence, Obstruction Removal & Restoring Conservation Structures and Other Installations - for landowners impacted by the flooding of Fiddle Creek in August 2019.
This flooding has caused severe damage in Idaho County. Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Farm Service Agency if the damage:
Will be so costly to rehabilitate that federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use; is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area; affect the productive capacity of the farmland; and will impair or endanger the land.
A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $500,000 cost-sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following measure may be eligible:
- Restoring permanent fences
- Debris removal
- Irrigation pipeline repair or replace
Producers who have suffered a loss may contact the local Idaho County FSA Office and request assistance through April 24:Idaho County FSA, 102 South Hall Street, Grangeville, ID 83530, 208-983-1050 Ext. 2.
