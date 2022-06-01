GRANGEVILLE — “Every bridge has its individual issues,” said Gene Meinen, Idaho County Road Supervisor, in describing the bridges he proposed for the Leading Idaho Local Bridge (LILB) funding. After reviewing bridges eligible for the program, he recommended to Idaho County commissioners to apply for the “four we have the best chance with.”
Of the eight bridges managed by Idaho County that meet the funding criteria, Meinen recommended the highest priorities are, the Clear Creek bridge, farthest up the drainage (near Clearwater) the Orogrande road bridge over Crooked River, the Motherlode Road spanning the American River (near Elk City) and the Slate Creek Road bridge.
The LILB program, created by Senate Bill 1359 provides up to $200 million in one-time funding to repair or replace a third of local bridges which are in poor condition and/or have weight limits, according to Meinen. Governor Brad Little signed the bill into law on March 16.
“This bill invests another $200 million in one-time funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges,” Little said in a March 17 news release. This program represents a key part of Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative. “We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market,” said Little.
The program is funded from the state’s general fund, using money identified as surplus, without creating new taxes.
Tasked with administering the program, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) has identified 428 eligible bridges in the state, managed by local highway jurisdictions. Idaho County Road and Bridge can apply for funding to repair or replace up to half of the eight bridges listed by LHTAC.
Idaho County commissioners passed resolution 2022-09 at their May 24 meeting. This grants authority to Idaho County Road and Bridge Department to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, with the LHTAC to participate in the LILB program. The county will not incur any out-of-pocket expenses if they are awarded funding according to LHTAC information.
“What do you think our chances are?” asked Commissioner Ted Lindsley. “It’s going to be really competitive,” replied Meinen.
LHTAC expects to review the projects in June and begin making funding decisions in July 2022 according to program information provided on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.