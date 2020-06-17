Not quite a third of Idaho County households have responded to the 2020 Census, currently under way.
Following a mailing push earlier this year, 2020 Census questionnaire packets began landing on doorsteps of Idahoans last month, this time conducted in areas where households do not receive mail at their physical address.
In Idaho County, total is 2,400 households that do not have home mail delivery.
Hand-delivering census materials was suspended March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New this census go-around is daily tracking of state, county and city response rates, which can be found online at www.2020census.gov .
As of June 15, Idaho’s self-response rate is 65 percent of households (ranking 14th in the nation).
Idaho County ranks 30th overall by county for responses (48.9 percent), with neighboring counties ranking as follows: Clearwater, 35 (42.8 percent); Lewis, 39 (36.2 percent); and Valley, 43 (28.1 percent).
Breaking Idaho County down by municipality (as of June 15), Grangeville ranks 37th in the state for self-responses at 67.4 percent; followed by Cottonwood, 90 (53.3 percent) and White Bird, 92 (52.5 percent).
Following are the following community rankings: Riggins, 164 (37.3 percent); Ferdinand, 168 (33.3 percent); Kamiah, 169 (33 percent); Kooskia, 189 (19.8 percent); and Stites, 197 (7.3 percent).
Dropping off questionnaire packets resumed this month for the seven-state region, according to Jeff Enos, Deputy Regional Director, U.S. Census Bureau, staggering the process back online, first with Idaho, and then Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Currently, 675 field employees are working in the region, of those 160 in Idaho.
“Only after working closely with the state and health district offices to determine how to safely return were we able to resume operations,” Enos said. Of the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, “That has been our biggest challenge.”
Census field enumerators have been waiting to resume work, to get into rural areas to deliver questionnaires, he said. For rural areas, the geography is also a challenge in extended drive times to reach remote locations.
Despite the challenges, “We’re finding success,” Enos said.
“The self-response across Idaho has been one of the highest in the country,” he continued, “and is ahead of what we had projected, prior to the pandemic hitting. It’s encouraging. We’re looking strong with the census in Idaho.”
At this point in the census, what can residents expect to see? According to Enos, field enumerators will focus on rural areas with no mail delivery, canvassing locations to ensure they have correct addresses and adding those not on their lists, and questionnaires will be hung on doors.
“They don’t knock on your door. They don’t have personal interactions,” he clarified.
Starting in August, those households that haven’t responded will receive follow-up visits from census personnel.
“That’s where we’ll knock on doors to collect information from those who haven’t responded,” Enos said. “We really want to encourage that it’s important to self-respond now, so when we get field enumerators out there in August, we minimize those we have to visit in person.”
Enos emphasized the importance of the census in providing as accurate a representation of local, state and national populations as possible to ensure these jurisdictions receive both the federal funding they are entitled to, as well as appropriate legislative representation.
A third point of the census message is the security of the information provided in census questionnaires.
“The data is protected by Title 13 in federal statute,” he said. “We cannot share individual records with any government agency, any private or public company or individual, not with the housing authority, IRS or immigration.”
The simple 10-question form takes 10 minutes to complete, according to Enos, emphasizing this is a civic duty to both households and their communities.
“That funding comes back to communities, depending on the census data to determine what goes where,” he said. “It’s Idaho County’s duty to do a full count, otherwise, that federal funding could go to other communities.”
