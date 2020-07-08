Idaho County received more this fiscal year in federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), for fiscal year 2020, Idaho County received $1,810,303, which is up 2.7 percent ($47,810) from the prior year’s payment. The State of Idaho overall saw a total $33,759,782 distribution of payments to 44 counties.
PILT payments are made annually for tax-exempt federal lands administered by DOI agencies including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), for lands administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service (USFS); and for federal water projects and some military installations.
Using a statutory formula, the annual PILT payments to local governments are computed based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and on the population of that county or jurisdiction.
Idaho County’s 2020 payment was based on a total 4,529,205 acres -- which is up by 110 acres from the prior year – the highest amount of publicly managed land of any county in the Gem State. Yet, factoring in population, Idaho County receives 40 cents per acre, as per the PILT formula. For comparison, the highest payment in the state went to Elmore County: $2,613,591 on 1,353,767 acres; approximately $1.93 per acre.
PILT payments help local governments carry out services such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.
FY2020 PILT payment breakdown in neighboring counties:
Adams: $350,787; Clearwater: $784,417; Lewis: $8,712; and Valley: $818,908.
