GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County will receive two payments of $5,112,000 each during the next two years from the United States government’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency (LATCF) fund, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced on Sept. 29 the availability of the LATCF payments to county and tribal governments. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law on March 11, 2021, appropriated $2 billion for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for the fund. $750 million per year is available for eligible revenue-sharing counties and $250 million for tribal governments, according to information provided on the treasury’s website (https://home.treasury.gov).
The Treasury’s allocation of funds is based on the calculation of a county’s relative economic condition and its acres of federal land. Allocations are subject to a total maximum of $6,000,000, a total minimum of $50,000, as well as a per capita maximum of $300, according to information on the treasury’s website.
Idaho County will receive the largest allocation of funds of any county in Idaho and one of the highest amounts nationally, according to treasury’s allocation spreadsheet. This is primarily due to the large percentage (83%) of federally managed lands in the county, according to Idaho County’s Oct. 11 press release.
ARPA provides broad discretion for counties to use the money for any governmental purpose except for lobbying activity, according to the treasury. Idaho County commissioners plan to use the funds to support infrastructure and capital projects that will carry Idaho County into the future.
Neighboring counties are also eligible for the funds. These include Adams County, with $1,387,500 for each of the two years, Clearwater County, with $2,668,500, and Valley County, with $3,275,465.36. Since Lewis County does not contain any federal lands, they will receive a minimum of $50,000 per year, according to information on treasury’s website.
According to Idaho County’s press release, the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) influenced the treasury to follow a modified payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) formula to allocate the funds. The final distribution formula reflects the original intent of the LATCF to support counties with federal lands within their jurisdiction.
