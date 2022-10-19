Idaho state image
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County will receive two payments of $5,112,000 each during the next two years from the United States government’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency (LATCF) fund, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced on Sept. 29 the availability of the LATCF payments to county and tribal governments. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law on March 11, 2021, appropriated $2 billion for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for the fund. $750 million per year is available for eligible revenue-sharing counties and $250 million for tribal governments, according to information provided on the treasury’s website (https://home.treasury.gov).

