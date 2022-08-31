Idaho County Commission Notes image

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County residents asked questions, offered suggestions and expressed frustration about proposed solid waste fee increases during an Aug. 23 public hearing. The board of Idaho County Commissioners held the required hearing after proposing a 25% increase to cover the county’s costs for the solid waste program.

Commissioners Skip Brandt and Denis Duman participated in the hearing, along with the county’s civil attorney, Matt Jessup, and county clerk, Kathy Ackerman. Robert and Sheila Simmons of Simmons Sanitation, the county’s solid waste contractor, helped explain solid waste issues. Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent.

