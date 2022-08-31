GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County residents asked questions, offered suggestions and expressed frustration about proposed solid waste fee increases during an Aug. 23 public hearing. The board of Idaho County Commissioners held the required hearing after proposing a 25% increase to cover the county’s costs for the solid waste program.
Commissioners Skip Brandt and Denis Duman participated in the hearing, along with the county’s civil attorney, Matt Jessup, and county clerk, Kathy Ackerman. Robert and Sheila Simmons of Simmons Sanitation, the county’s solid waste contractor, helped explain solid waste issues. Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent.
“Solid waste is one of the most complicated things we deal with,” Brandt began. “Nobody produces garbage, but we haul a lot of it. They [Simmons] have to make all of the garbage go away.”
Duman explained the reasons for higher costs including fuel costs, increased tonnage and inflation. “It’s our job to figure out what to do about it,” he said.
“We’re at the highest workman’s comp. level. Our employees are hit with chemicals, concrete, mattresses, coming out of the bins,” Robert commented.
Brandt explained the purpose of the hearing was for comments on the across-the-board fee increase of 25%. He acknowledged that some people may want to propose structural changes to fees. The county currently charges fees in five categories – city residents, commercial, part-time, residential and agriculture, according to the notice of public hearing (Free Press, Aug. 10).
“We can talk about that at a different time. We always want to hear about what is fair.” He invited people to sign up for an agenda item at a future commissioners’ meeting.
“Can’t you guys get us a landfill closer?” Pat McLoughlin asked after learning that solid waste is hauled to Missoula.
Brandt explained the county spent five years working with four surrounding counties to try to come up with a solution. The owners of a potential site in Grangeville dropped the idea due to NIMBYism (Not-In-My-Backyard), according to Brandt.
“Everyone hauls their burnables. We could cut the costs ourselves if we dealt with it,” said Don Haukedahl, of the Clear Creek area.
Don Sickels made a similar comment. “Times have changed in how garbage is handled; we don’t need boards in dumpsters, that can be burned.”
“How many citations have we issued?” Haukedahl asked. “Everyone I’ve talked to gets a warning,” he added.
Duman said he knew of one citation, where a citizen watched a contractor unloading and reported it. Simmons said, “lots of concerned citizens call us, but they won’t sign a complaint.”
“I’m tired as a resident of paying for the garbage for other people who recreate here,” Don Sickels, of the White Bird area, said. He explained that from April through late fall, floaters and boaters on the Snake and Salmon rivers fill Idaho County dumpsters with trash and even human waste. Sickels acknowledged that “some of this is from our slob residents.”
Robert said some people from Adams County and Valley County use the Idaho County dumpsters. He believes the completion of the community drop-off site near Riggins will help with both the boater issue and residents of adjoining counties. Robert’s staff will charge a fee to nonresidents.
“The manned sites are the rational way to do it,” Brandt concluded.
Both Don and Myrna DeHaas said they believe waste coming from the city is a problem.
“Seventy-five percent of the garbage comes right out of this town (Grangeville),” D. Dehaas said.
Brandt explained the city residents pay a $31 fee for use of county dumpsters and this would also be increased by 25%.
Taina Frank, commenting by email, proposed a 12.5% increase as opposed to 25%.
MaryAnn Blees did not think it was fair to charge her a fee for bare land. “You charge me twice,” she said. “How much do two old people produce? Why not put the extra 25% on residential?”
