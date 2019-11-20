October maintained a steady trend for Idaho County unemployment, which has mostly hovered in the low 4 percent range throughout 2019, according to statistics released by the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL).
Last month, the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, reporting 283 people out of work out of a total 6,560 civilian labor force -- 30 people fewer than who made themselves available for work in September. Last month, a total 6,277 people were employed in Idaho County.
In comparison to a year ago, October, county unemployment was 4.5 percent, with 290 employed out of a total 6,438 labor force. At that time, 6,148 people were employed.
In neighboring counties, Lewis County reported 5.5 percent unemployment in October, with 93 out of work out of a total 1,676 work force. A total 1,583 were employed in the county last month. Clearwater County reported 6.6 percent unemployment, with 190 out of work of a total 2,886 work force; 2,696 were employed in the county last month.
For the state overall, according to IDOL, Idaho’s unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in October for the fourth consecutive month. An additional 2,438 people made themselves available for work in October, pushing Idaho’s seasonally adjusted labor force up to 884,545. The number of unemployed increased by 112 to 25,736. Total employment grew by 2,326 to 858,809.
During the year, October’s statewide labor force was up 22,051 (2.6 percent), total employment was up 19,965 (2.4 percent) and there were 2,086 more unemployed persons. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up 2.2 percent from October 2018, a gain of 16,400 jobs. Professional and business services (6.4 percent) and financial activities (4.1 percent) showed the largest percentage gains while information (-7.9 percent) and natural resources (-2.8 percent) showed the largest percentage losses.
IDOL reported online job listings reached 28,019 in October, down slightly from 28,100 a year ago, according to the Conference Board, a Washington, D.C., think tank. Of those, 9,464 openings were classified as hard-to-fill by department analysts, up from 8,828 a year ago. Hard-to-fill positions are posted for 90 days or more. Health care jobs, including physicians, surgeons, psychiatrists, occupational and physical therapists and support positions, represent roughly 21 percent of all hard-to-fill online openings.
Idaho nonfarm jobs decreased by 3,000 (-0.4 percent) from September to October for a total of 757,300. Eight of Idaho’s 11 industry sectors did not meet seasonal expectations, and information and trade, transportation, and utilities sectors gained a combined 500 jobs. Natural resources remained unchanged.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments were down 0.8 percent from a weekly average of $838,000 one year ago to $831,200 weekly for October 2019. The number of claimants dropped by 7.4 percent over the year to 2,465 from a weekly average of 2,661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.