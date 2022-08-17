Idaho County’s contract public defender John Wiltse recently proposed adding a second defense attorney to respond to increasing caseloads. Appearing before the board of county commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting, Wiltse requested an increased budget for FY 2023. Wiltse said a second attorney is necessary to continue to provide services and adequate 6th amendment representation. (The 6th amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires the accused “have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”)
Wiltse said that Idaho Public Defense Commission (PDC) advises counties and the state legislature on indigent criminal defense. (Indigent criminal defense is “a legal term for defending poor people who are charged with a crime,” according to a definition on the PDC’s website.) The PDC uses a point system to advise maximum annual caseloads for each attorney based on the category of crime.
Wiltse later described how the public defense process works.
“When a person is charged with a crime, they will see the judge. The judge will ask if they want to hire an attorney or if they want the court to appoint counsel,” Wiltse said.
The judge asks them questions to determine if they qualify for a public defender. Wiltse explained the PDC encourages him to attend all initial appearances in case his services are needed.
Wiltse said although he has worked with Idaho County since 2017, his office has held the Idaho public defender contract since 2020. He has seen an increase in caseloads across the board not specific to any type of crime. Wiltse later said it is unclear what is driving the increase, although population growth, more law enforcement and prosecution may be factors.
Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, advised the commissioners that Clearwater County has three different public defense contracts with three different attorneys. He suggested that may be another model to consider.
“There’s literally two options. You (addressing Wiltse) bring another attorney on, or we go with someone else,” said commissioner Skip Brandt.
Following discussion about the efficiency of adding an attorney in the same office versus a separate contract, Brandt and commissioner Denis Duman appeared supportive of Wiltse’s proposal. (Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent.)
“I think that sounds like a real workable deal,” Duman said.
County Clerk Kathy Ackerman later confirmed that Wiltse’s FY 2023 total budget request was $275,800. She said the county normally pays most public defense costs, but they normally receive some amount of assistance from the PDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.