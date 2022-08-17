John Wiltse photo

John Wiltse.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

Idaho County’s contract public defender John Wiltse recently proposed adding a second defense attorney to respond to increasing caseloads. Appearing before the board of county commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting, Wiltse requested an increased budget for FY 2023. Wiltse said a second attorney is necessary to continue to provide services and adequate 6th amendment representation. (The 6th amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires the accused “have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”)

Wiltse said that Idaho Public Defense Commission (PDC) advises counties and the state legislature on indigent criminal defense. (Indigent criminal defense is “a legal term for defending poor people who are charged with a crime,” according to a definition on the PDC’s website.) The PDC uses a point system to advise maximum annual caseloads for each attorney based on the category of crime.

