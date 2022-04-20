GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Airport Manager, Mike Cook encourages anyone interested in the future of the airport to review the proposed changes to the airport layout plan. The planning team is seeking comments via an online survey through May 13. Two alternatives are described in an interactive map (story map). One alternative proposes expanding to the east, the other to the west. The survey includes 13 questions specific to the alternatives presented.
“We hope to hear from those who have an interest in the future of the Idaho County Airport,” said Cook.
Idaho County last updated its airport master plan in 2011. Since then, airport use and demand for facilities have increased. The United State Forest Service plans to significantly improve its smoke jumper and air tanker bases. The update of the plan began in May 2021. Key constituents including the Forest Service, airport users, the City of Grangeville and the chamber of commerce have weighed in during the plan’s development.
To review the proposed alternatives and complete the survey click the link on the Idaho County website at https://Idahocounty.org.
J-U-B Engineers, the county’s contractor for the plan development will present the findings from the survey to the Idaho County commissioners. A final decision on the plan is expected this summer. If you have questions about the airport or the proposed changes, contact Cook at 208-983-1565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.