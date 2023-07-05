Idaho County was one of more than a dozen counties in the state that have experienced a steady increase in population growth since 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
There were 14 Idaho counties that grew at a faster pace, from 2021 to 2022, than the previous year’s estimate, a proxy for the pandemic. Idaho County, up 3.2%, and Nez Perce County, up 1.2%, were among those in the region to experience this growth.
The population estimate for Idaho County from the pandemic start in 2020 to 2022 increased by 6.1%, from 16,588 to 17,593, respectively. The population growth from 2020 (16,588) to 2021 (17,053) witnessed a 2.8% increase. The growth has continued, according to the census, with Idaho County seeing a 3.2% increase between 2021 to 2022, population growth of 17,053 to 17,593.
The main reason for the population increase in the State of Idaho, according to the census, was state-to-state migration. Idaho saw a population increase of 4.9% between 2020 and 2022, from 1,849,202 to 1,939,033, respectively. Idaho’s 2022 population estimate of 1.8%, from 2021 to 2022, was the second highest growth rate after Florida. Idaho ranked 38th largest in the nation, according to the census.
Despite inflation, rising mortgage rates and housing costs, growth was still brisk among the counties that experienced a slower influx of people.
