Idaho County was one of more than a dozen counties in the state that have experienced a steady increase in population growth since 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were 14 Idaho counties that grew at a faster pace, from 2021 to 2022, than the previous year’s estimate, a proxy for the pandemic. Idaho County, up 3.2%, and Nez Perce County, up 1.2%, were among those in the region to experience this growth.

