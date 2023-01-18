GRANGEVILLE — As 2023 begins, Idaho County’s board of commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley reflect on 2022 and look forward to the year ahead.
Planning for a new jail, a revised airport layout plan and a decision to validate the Milner Trail are some 2022 highlights.
Duman said securing (federal) funding and beginning the design for a new sheriff’s office complex was a big step forward. The current jail, located in the Idaho County courthouse, was built in 1954.
“It served its purpose back in the day,” Brandt said.
Duman noted the need to meet Idaho jail standards, which have changed over time. Funding the sheriff’s office complex locally would have required going to the voters for a bond, according to Brandt. Without funding, the jail would have eventually closed.
“It was just a matter of time,” said Duman.
Duman said the drug problem has caused an increase in crime. Brandt explained that the addition of dogs to the sheriff’s office has led to more arrests during traffic stops, often people passing through the county on highways 12 and 95.
“Everyone is smoking, snorting or shooting something,” concluded Brandt.
Increased demand for public defense is another result of more arrests. Duman said the county added a second public defender to keep up with the workload.
The completion of an FAA-required airport layout plan will guide the development of the Idaho County Airport for the next 10 years. The county established a five-member airport advisory board to advise commissioners on priorities.
Lindsley said he believes most people were happy with the decision to validate the Milner Trail, a popular ATV and snowmobile trail south of Grangeville. A series of discussions, a review of historic documents and maps and a well-attended public hearing occurred before the decision.
Duman said that in 2023 Idaho County changes in solid waste management will continue. A shift to staffed sites began in 2021 with the construction of a community drop-off site in Kooskia, which replaced two dumpster sites. Opening a Riggins community site in 2023 and the development of sites in the Grangeville and Cottonwood areas are planned. The Warren dumpster site will also be decommissioned.
With people asking for increased road maintenance and snowplowing, Brandt is looking into how to increase funding for Idaho County Road and Bridge Department. They currently manage nearly 500 miles of roads in the county that are not part of a road district. The question is whether county residents are willing to pay more for increased maintenance.
With the start of the Idaho state legislative session, commissioners will watch for bills affecting counties. They support a property tax relief bill, proposed by the Idaho Association of Counties. The bill would use a portion of the state’s sales tax collections to offset reduced property tax collections from homeowners.
Brandt said he is paying attention to any election reform bills. He is concerned that people who don’t understand how elections work will propose unhelpful changes.
“Our elections are really secure in Idaho,” Brandt said.
With longtime Ada County Clerk, Phil McGrane, as secretary of state, Duman believes Idaho elections are in good hands. “He is absolutely on top of everything to do with elections,” Duman said.
