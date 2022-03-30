GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff’s office employees will complete mental health first aid training this year. Kirstin Jensen, a certified instructor for the training, proposed it to the county commissioners at their March 15 and March 22 meetings. Jensen works as a U of I Extension educator for Idaho County who focuses on health, fitness and nutrition.
She said the training includes how to recognize signs and symptoms of behavioral health – anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, substance abuse and suicide risk. Jensen likened mental health first aid to learning CPR. Just as CPR doesn’t make you a medical expert, mental health first aid certification doesn’t make you a psychologist or psychiatrist. The training helps people to know what to watch for, what to do, and how to find additional help for someone.
Jensen suggested it is particularly important to offer the training here due to the high suicide rates in Idaho in the past five years. She said that at 22.8 suicide deaths per 100,000, Idaho has the fifth-highest suicide rate in the country. Idaho County’s suicide rate is much higher than Idaho’s average, at 36.3 deaths per 100,000.
“It’s a great program that’s pretty intense,” she said.
Jensen recommended the training for all county employees who have contact with the public.
“I’m in full support,” said Commissioner Skip Brandt, sharing his experience of knowing several people who committed suicide. “When it hits, it hits, it’s a real thing.”
Commissioners Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman also supported the training.
“Let’s focus on the sheriff’s office, right out of the gate,” said District Clerk Kathy Ackerman, also acknowledging the value of the certification for some other county employees.
Brian Hewson, Idaho County’s sheriff’s chief deputy, agreed with the importance of the training. He also encouraged Jensen to offer additional training sessions for a larger audience. “It would be good to have some awareness program for the public,” he said. He noted sometimes they encounter suicides that involve a person or family the sheriff’s office has never had any contact with.
Jim Rehder, Idaho Region 2 Behavioral Health board chairman, later said he appreciates Jensen’s efforts to offer the training.
“I applaud Kirstin’s initiative to provide this very important training for law enforcement and county employees. And I thank the county commissioners for their support of being proactive on behavioral health efforts,” said Rehder.
Retired from a career in Idaho’s prison system, Rehder said “approximately 35%-plus of Idaho’s offenders are on psychotropic meds for mental illness and approximately 85% of the offenders have substance use as a part of their criminality. We’ve got to do better in early detection, assessment and treatment at the local level.”
“Most everyone has a family member who experiences difficult times when a family member experiences a mental illness, substance use disorder, suicidal ideation, depression and other behavioral health conditions,” Rehder said. “When we can get folks to treatment quickly, it keeps them from hospitals, jails and prison.”
For questions about mental health first aid or other University of Idaho Extension programs in health, fitness or nutrition, contact Jensen at 208-983-2667 or by email at kdjensen@uidaho.edu.
