Idaho County’s unemployment rate was slightly above the state average unemployment in November.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), Idaho County saw a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% (258) in November when its civilian labor force was 7,319. This is down from the county’s 4% unemployment rate in October. The highest rates of unemployment in Idaho County were during August and September, with unemployment at 4.4%.
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in November, up from October’s 2.9%, according to IDOL.
November’s labor force – composed of employed and unemployed workers — increased by 1,930 people (0.2%) to 963,380, according to information from IDOL. Total employment increased by 1,474 (0.2%) to 934,756. The total number of people unemployed and looking for work increased by 456 (1.6%) to 28,624. Labor force participation decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 62.5% as the civilian population increased at a faster rate than the labor force.
The IDOL reported that Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 500 to 827,400 in November. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include arts, entertainment and recreation (4.8%); private educational services (1.4%); construction (1.3%); state government (0.9%); and health care and social services (0.7%). Industries with the greatest job declines in November were professional and business services (-1.8%), wholesale trade (-0.8%) and financial activities (-0.5%).
Nationally, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7% between October and November, and the number of unemployed increased by 6,882 to 6.1 million, according to IDOL. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 263,000 (0.2%) to 153.5 million, which is above pre-pandemic levels.
