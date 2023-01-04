Idaho state image
Idaho County’s unemployment rate was slightly above the state average unemployment in November.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), Idaho County saw a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% (258) in November when its civilian labor force was 7,319. This is down from the county’s 4% unemployment rate in October. The highest rates of unemployment in Idaho County were during August and September, with unemployment at 4.4%.

