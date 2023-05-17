A sizeable allocation for supporting local infrastructure and education, Secure Rural School (SRS) payments were recently announced, with Idaho County receiving $6,423,070.59 for fiscal year (FY) 2022.
This is down 2.6% ($173,951.06) from the prior year, and it is the second-highest appropriation within the last five years.
Overall, Idaho counties will receive a total of $26.9 million in SRS payments for Fiscal Year 2022, according to the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office. Under Idaho law, 30 percent of the SRS funding goes to counties to help with schools and the remaining 70% is earmarked for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.
“I don’t think folks realize how important the SRS payment truly is for our schools, as well as our road districts,” said Skip Brandt, chair, Idaho County Commission. “It plugs a huge hole in all their budgets that would need to be filled in with property taxes, if it were to go away. Plus, it has been so long since we used to get timber receipts from logging that folks don’t understand the concept behind the payment even.”
Two of the four area school districts will receive increased payments this fiscal year, as compared with the prior.
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will receive $420,328.22 (up 4.9% or $19,571.34).
• Salmon River Joint School District 243 saw a minor increase, 0.7% ($751.94) for a total $106,661.64 distribution.
Dropping this fiscal year were districts 244 and 304:
• Mt. View School District 244 will receive $1,028,435.16 (down $32,453.33 or 3%) this fiscal year.
• Kamiah Joint School District 304 saw 8.8% less this fiscal year (down $21,812.54) for a total $226,185.95 distribution.
The 13 highway districts in Idaho County will, in total, receive $2,820,893.54, of which the largest single share — $515,823.73 — will go toward the Kidder-Harris Highway District. This year’s total distribution to the districts is down 3.6% from FY2021.
Other highway district appropriations are as follows: Cottonwood, $185,631; Deer Creek, $194,369.85; Doumecq, $236,144.19; Fenn, $161,635.58; Ferdinand, $237,259.72; Grangeville, $398,944.95; Greencreek, $116,352.57; Keuterville, $157,064.24; Union Independent, 227,061.08; White Bird, $295,581.59; and Winona, $95,025.04.
The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management administer the funds. The totals are based on a formula including economic activity, timber harvest levels and other considerations that vary from county to county. Idaho received the third-highest total in the U.S., behind California and Oregon.
“It should be noted that the SRS payment is not automatic/permanent,” Brandt said, “and this is the last appropriated SRS payment if Congress extended the act. Plus right now with the fight over the budget ceiling and the need to control our national spending, well, it could be in danger.”
This week, Brandt will be attending the WIR (Western Interstate Region of the National Association of Counties) Conference in Utah, representing all of Idaho’s counties.
“This is where all the Western states will start organizing the campaign to start educating Congressman and their staff as to why they need to reauthorize the SRS Act,” he said.
