In advance of a special legislative session called for next week by Governor Brad Little, clerks in 43 Idaho counties are advocating for changes in state law to address challenges – due to both forecasted turnout and with COVID-19 – in the upcoming presidential election this November.
“The seismic shift in voting behavior in such a short time, along with the constraints placed on voting by the pandemic,” stated Sara Westbrook, Idaho Association of Counties, in an Aug. 11 release, “means this will be an election unlike any that we have ever encountered.”
To that end, clerks are asking legislators to allow counties to open and scan ballots in advance of election day, Nov. 3, which will allow them to get through the high volume anticipated and report results that day.
Allowing that processing – results of which won’t be tabulated until Nov. 3 – will be essential, according to clerks, for counties large, such as Ada, as well as small, such as Idaho.
“People in Idaho County like to vote, they like to have their voices heard,” said county clerk Kathy Ackerman.
In the 2016 presidential election, Idaho County reported 23.7 percent turnout by absentee ballots, whereas the state average is typically 10 percent. In the recent May primary election, Idaho County reported the highest voter turnout per capita in the state: 61.60 percent.
“But that does pose a problem moving forward,” she continued. “We have already over 4,000 absentee requests, which is a lot to deal with.”
How the May 19 primary worked in the state’s first all-absentee ballot election was counties, including Idaho, had up to June 2 to count the ballots, so Idaho County began sorting and counting these to meet that deadline for reporting results.
“The way Idaho statutes are, we cannot open and begin counting ballots until election day,” she said. “There’s no way we can count 4,000 ballots in one day.”
What is being proposed by the clerks for the legislature to consider is a proposed statute change to allow counties to begin opening and scanning ballots seven days in advance of election day. Idaho County is set to receive a machine tabulator, essentially a high-speed scanner to process ballots, but not count them, Ackerman clarified.
“The machine scans all those images [ballot mark checks on all listed races] and stores them. They are not tabulated until election day,” she said, which on Nov. 3 that action can be implemented.
“My plan with that is we have a hand count of 100 ballots, and then do a machine count, so that people are at ease with the results and that the results are accurate,” she said. Ackerman recognizes the many concerns with this process – including that results may get out prior to Nov. 3 or how ballots would be secured if opened early.
“These are things clerks are not unused to dealing with under normal circumstances,” she said, and though the procedures to be put in place will be different than normal, “that things are secure is nothing new; we do it already and always have.”
Also part of the clerks’ proposal is these changes will accommodate just this election. The intent is to have this legislative change get counties through the end of the year, after which the law would sunset.
“If we get to the point where, after the first of the year, we want a week ahead of every election,” Ackerman said, “that will have to be addressed by the regular legislative session as part of a long-term change to Idaho code.”
While Idaho’s county clerks have signed off on changes they’d like to see for the fall elections, one of these – vote centers – won’t work for Idaho County, according to Ackerman.
The vote centers concept essentially would allow for voters to go to any polling location to cast a vote. This would be convenient, for example, for commuters who work in Boise, but live in Meridian, to vote on their lunch hour. However, for Idaho County, the technology is not in place to check that a voter who comes to cast a ballot at a polling location has not already cast it at his or her designated one.
Idaho County has early voting where anyone can vote at the Idaho County Courthouse, she said, which is cut off the Friday before election day. At this point is when the poll books are run, and “this is what prevents someone from voting here and going to their regular polling place and voting again.”
Some counties are considering consolidating polling locations, which is on the radar for Ackerman, but as yet no determination on this has been made. Primarily, the need for this will be whether enough poll workers will be available to staff all polling locations. With the average poll worker age around 70, the concern for COVID could be a factor in some staff not working where there will be an influx of public gathering.
“As long as things don’t get worse, we’re game,” Ackerman said, on all polling locations being open. However, her office is developing contingencies in the event the public health situation deteriorates right up to the Monday prior to election day, with trained poll workers held in reserve to dispatch to where they would be needed. “In terms of trying to consolidate polling places or not, I’d rather not,” she continued, but that decision will depend on what the situation is in the coming weeks and months.
“As we move forward, once the legislature gets dialed in on this, we’re planning on having things open as usual,” Ackerman said, with voters able to cast their ballots in person at their precincts, as well as encouraging them to vote by absentee ballot if they are more comfortable doing so. For any questions with the elections process, she encourages residents to contact her office.
“We are delighted to take people’s phone calls,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.