Idaho County will receive nearly $6.5 million in payments this year under the Secure Rural Schools program, a 9.8 percent decrease from its 2019 payment. Overall, the state received nearly $24 million, distributed between 35 counties.
Funds are administered through the U.S. Forest Service and based on a formula based on factors including economic activity and timber harvest levels. SRS payments go to maintain education programs for many rural counties that contain federal lands exempt from property taxes.
A two-year extension of SRS funding was included in the end-of-year funding package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump. Without the two-year extension, SRS program counties would have been subject to payments based on the prior 25 percent receipt formula.
Idaho County’s total payment is $6,486,886.85. Of this, $3,859,697.68 will go toward roads, and $1,654,156.15 will be distributed between the Cottonwood, Salmon River, Mountain View and Kamiah school districts.
Neighboring counties receiving payments include Adams, $713,483.39; Clearwater, $1,340,930.39; Lewis, $5.16; and Valley, $1,634,069.92.
