Idaho County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in July, the third in a series of monthly declines since the peak caused with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic procedures.
For Idaho overall, according to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5 percent, decreased by 0.8 percent from June, and down from April’s historic high of 11.8 percent.
For July, 6,439 Idaho County residents were employed and 426 were unemployed. In the month prior, 6,296 county residents were employed and 488 (7.2 percent) were unemployed. The unemployment high for the year, 12 percent in April, saw 5,898 Idaho County residents employed and 806 unemployed.
The state’s 11.8 percent exceeded those in previous historic peak years: 10.2 percent for December 1982, and 9.6 percent for June 2009 during the Great Recession.
Neighboring counties unemployment rates for July:
· Adams: 8.2 percent (down from 9.3 in June and 18.2 in April)
· Clearwater: 8.2 percent (down from 9.4 in June and 14.8 in April)
· Lewis: 6.2 percent (down from 7.5 in June and 14.2 in April)
According to IDOL, all but two industry sectors experienced some recovery in July, with the most significant gains concentrated in government (up 5.2 percent) and leisure and hospitality (up 3.7 percent). Financial activities experienced a small decline of 0.3 percent, while total natural resources job levels remained steady.
The three largest industry declines were in leisure and hospitality (down 10.4 percent), information (down 9 percent) and other services (down 6.8 percent).
