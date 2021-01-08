SYRINGA — Investigation is continuing for single-vehicle crash near Syringa on U.S. Highway 12 that resulted in injuries for an Idaho Falls man.
David J. Parris, 27, was transported by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported on Friday, Jan. 8, at approximately 7:34 a.m. at milepost 89. Parris was driving eastbound in a 1987 American Motors Jeep pickup. Parris lost control of the vehicle due to driving too fast for icy conditions, according to ISP. The vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, over an embankment, and subsequently struck a telephone pole on the driver’s side.
Assisting agencies at the scene included the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Lowell QRU and Kooskia Ambulance.
