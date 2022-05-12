Voters heading into the May 17 Idaho Republican primary election have a state party guide to help review the candidates.
The 2022 IDGOP Republican Primary Voter Guide is available online at https://www.idgop.org/Voter-Guide/.
The guide has received more than 230 submissions statewide. Voters will find the full directory of candidates listed by office including all federal, statewide and legislative offices. The IDGOP voter guide also offers civic resources for voters including a district lookup tool, absentee ballot request, voter registration, and a polling place finder.
According to a release:
“The Idaho Republican Party stands firm in its commitment to an informed and engaged citizenry. To that end, we have given all Republican candidates equal access to our platform to speak to voters. Each candidate profile includes the same elements, including candidates’ biographies, top three issues, integrity in affiliation submissions, and contact information for voters to learn more about candidates directly.
The Idaho Republican Party remains neutral to all Republican candidates in the Idaho Primary for May 17, 2022. Keeping voters in Idaho informed on their choices is important to us, and feel free to reach out to our office if you would like further information. The Idaho Republican Party remains committed to the principle that Republican voters are the best decision-makers when selecting our eventual nominee for the general election.”
