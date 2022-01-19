New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8 percent above the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3 percent over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1 percent higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
Recent spikes in natural gas pricing run in contrast to a decline in residential prices seen over the last decade. The rise of new techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling in the early- to mid-2000s made natural gas easier to extract, which has generally contributed to a trend of lower prices on average. In dollars per million BTU, the cost of natural gas in the U.S. has generally held steady between $10 and $15 since the last recession. In the summer of 2021, however, prices rose to around $20 per million BTU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.