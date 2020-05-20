Idaho Housing and Finance Association recently announced the launch of a Housing Preservation Program dedicated to helping renters and landlords who have been affected by COVID-19. This program will provide assistance to those unable to pay past-due or upcoming rent or utilities as a result of COVID-19 events (primarily loss of income).
Information regarding this program can be accessed on Idaho Housing’s special COVID-19 website under the “Housing Preservation Program for renters and landlords” tab.
Renters may submit requests for assistance through our online application or by calling 1-855-452-0801. Property owners, managers, and advocates can submit requests on a renter’s behalf.
Because of limited funding at the launch of this program, promotion of funds will be limited.
