BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission began processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Jan. 23. The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.
The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission began processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Jan. 23. The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.
The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.