"The coronavirus took an even larger toll on jobs last week than it did in the first week that it caused record unemployment," said Kathryn Tacke, regional economics for the Idaho Department of Labor, Lewiston.
Idaho workers laid off due to the coronavirus filed 32,941 initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 22 -28, an increase of 143 percent over the previous week.
The 32,941 unemployment requests represent a record number of Idaho initial claims filed during one week and is 2.4 times more than filed the previous week.
"It is is the fastest drop in employment and business activity in the United States since employment and unemployment statistics were first introduced in the years before 1900," Tacke said.
In North Central Idaho, claims for the week of March 14 numbered 94. By March 28, the number had jumped to 1,020. The breakdown by county is as follows: Clearwater -- 23 claims up to 67; Idaho -- eight claims up to 125; Latah -- from 29 to 334; Lewis -- three to 50; and Nez Perce -- 29 to 444.
"North Central Idaho workers filing for unemployment insurance rose 174 percent from 372 in the week ending March 21 to 1,020 in the week ending March 28," Tacke added.
Department analysts also revised the number of initial claims filed for the week of March 15 -21 to 13,585, pushing the total filed since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, to 46,526 – an increase of 4,400 percent from the week prior to March 8, 2020.
Laid off workers of all age groups are affected by COVID-19 layoffs, with people under age 25 representing a disproportionate share of the total. The increase from the week of March 8 -14 to the week of March 15-21 in this group was 2,506 percent, much higher than all other age groups, and continued with a 120 percent increase for the week of March 22-28.
Women made up almost 60 percent of people filing introductory claims. This statistic flipped from two weeks earlier when men represented 67 percent of initial claims.
At 33.4 percent, people living in the Boise Metropolitan Statistical Area filed more than one-third of all initial claims for the week.
Initial claims from laid off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, and retail trade represented more than half -- almost 55 percent -- of the total.
Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed during the previous week included mining, up 767 percent; manufacturing, up 306 percent; other services (excluding public administration) up 282 percent; and construction, up 256 percent.
Weekly claims by county and industry sector are available on a new data dashboard found on the department’s Labor Market Information website at https://public.tableau.com/profile/idlabor#!/vizhome/IdahoInitialClaims/Dashboard
