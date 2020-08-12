The Idaho Department of Labor is in the process of notifying unemployed workers who will exhaust extended benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program that they can apply for additional benefits through the Federal-State Extended Benefit program.
Claimants must first exhaust all benefits available to them under the regular benefit program paid through the state and the PEUC program before they apply for Federal-State Extended Benefits.
No claimants have exhausted PEUC benefits yet. As they do, they will be notified they are exiting the PEUC program when they file their weekly certification for payments. Once their certification is submitted, they will be redirected to fill out an online application for up to 13 additional weeks under the Federal-State Benefit program. The weekly benefit amount available for those who qualify will match the amount they were eligible for under regular state unemployment benefits.
Funding for the Federal-State Extended Benefit program is traditionally shared between the state and federal government; however under the CARES Act, the federal government will cover nearly 97 percent of the total cost of benefits paid.
