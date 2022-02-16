Good schools are an important factor parents consider when choosing where to take jobs and settle down, and pre-K education is included in those choices.
According to Wallethub News, during the COVID pandemic in 2020, preschool enrollment dropped 12 percent for 3-year-olds and 17 percent for 4-year-olds.
According to a study by the National Institute for Early Education Research, students enrolled in full-day pre-K programs do better on math and literacy tests than their peers who attend classes only part-time.
Idaho ranks 44th in early childhood education, just behind Wyoming, South Dakota, New York and Montana. Only New Hampshire, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Dakota and Indiana fall below Idaho.
Idaho falls last at 51st for lowest share of 3-and-4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K, pre-K special ed and Head Start. Utah, Hawaii, Indiana and Nevada round out the bottom five.
Idaho ties at 46th with Indiana, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming for lowest total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool.
