BOISE -- After a two-week recess due to COVID related issues in the statehouse, costing upwards of $300 thousand, the Idaho legislature is back in Boise and is in overdrive to finish the session.
This first week back has seen much discussion, debate, protest and bills passed, including Senate bill 1110 and Senate joint memorial 103. Here are some of the events that transpired during this week.
Senate Bill 1110: One of the more polarizing and debated bills of this session so far which increases the threshold of required signatures for an initiative. The current threshold is six percent of registered voters in 18 of the legislative districts, the proposed change is for six percent of all 35 legislative districts in Idaho. Which could theoretically give one district complete veto power over an initiative.
The bill was passed in the Senate in early March and passed the House on Wednesday, April 7. There is currently a petition calling on Governor Brad Little to veto SB 1110 that has collected more than 17,000 signatures as of Friday morning, April 9.
Senate Joint Memorial 103: This memorial condemns the removal of dams on the Snake River. Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho proposed a plan to safely and cost effectively remove four dams on the Snake River to promote healthy water systems and mainly anadromous fish recovery as the state of Salmon and Steelhead in Idaho is still declining.
The memorial was passed in early March and we saw the same trend of voting on party lines in the House where the memorial passed again on Thursday, April 8. The memorial does not prohibit the Simpson plan from happening entirely but does show the Idaho legislature’s official stance as being against the plan.
Higher Education Budget: The higher education budget, which passed in the Senate last month was sent back to JFAC after the House voted 13-57 against the budget which would allocate more than $630 million to colleges and universities in Idaho.
The concerns that legislators had were surrounding race theory, social justice teachings in Idaho. Legislators are trying to send a message to universities asking them to change the fact that they are teaching social justice and race theory.
Ammon Bundy Arrests: Ammon Bundy was arrested in the Idaho Statehouse twice on Thursday, April 8. Bundy is an anti-government activist who was barred from the statehouse for a year, last August. He was arrested for breaking his trespass two different times on Thursday.
Lynn Hightower, an Idaho State Police spokeswoman commented that Bundy “was not cooperative” and he was removed from the statehouse in handcuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.