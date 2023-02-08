Regionally, the December unemployment rate edged down slightly, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. This went in hand with a slight drop in the state rate to 2.9.

For Idaho County, the December preliminary unemployment rate was 3.3%, down from 3.7% in November. A total 6,917 were employed and 237 were unemployed in December.

