Regionally, the December unemployment rate edged down slightly, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. This went in hand with a slight drop in the state rate to 2.9.
For Idaho County, the December preliminary unemployment rate was 3.3%, down from 3.7% in November. A total 6,917 were employed and 237 were unemployed in December.
December’s labor force — workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work — decreased by 2% (148) from the month prior for a total 7,154.
A year ago December in Idaho County, unemployment was 3.6%.
For Lewis County, the December rate was 3.1%, down from 3.3% in November. The total December labor force was 1,713 — decreasing by 30 (1.7%) from the month prior — with 1,660 employed and 53 unemployed
A year ago December in Lewis County, unemployment was 4.5%.
For the state overall, total employment increased by 1,246 (0.1%) to 936,001 as unemployment decreased by 659 (-2.3%) to 27,956.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,800 to 829,300 in December. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include natural resources (2.3%); private educational services (1.4%); construction (1.3%); financial activities (1.3%); professional and business services (1.1%); health care and social services (0.7%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (0.6%); and wholesale trade (0.6%).
Industries with the greatest job declines in December were arts, entertainment and recreation (-3.5%); federal government (-2.9%); state government (-2.5%); information (-2.3%); durable goods manufacturing (-1.2%); and other services (-0.8%).
