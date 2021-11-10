According to a recent WalletHub report, Idaho has the second least equitable school districts in the United States. Overall, however, some districts within the state are fairer than others.
In order to rank the states, WalletHub first scored 12,927 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
In Idaho, 114 districts were compared.
Some of the local and regional data (for comparison) is as follows:
∙ Cottonwood Joint School District 242 fared the best locally, ranked at number seven. It is listed as having $10,501 in expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Income by school district household average income listed as $60,313.
∙Orofino Joint School District 171, number 12: $12,711 per student; household income $44,826.
∙Highland Joint School District 305 (Craigmont), number 25; $14,736 per student; household income $46,336.
∙Moscow School District 281, number 38; $10,654 per student; $45,482 household income.
∙Coeur d’Alene School District 271, number 47; $7,835 per pupil; $56,371 household income.
∙St. Maries Joint School District 41, number 51; $9,389 per pupil; $48,625 household income.
∙Salmon River Joint School District 243 (Riggins), number 54; $18,709 per pupil; $37,273 household income.
∙Mountain View Joint School District 244 (Grangeville, Kooskia, Elk City), number 61; $10,950 per pupil; $38,699 household income.
∙Lapwai School District 341, number 75; $15,328 per pupil; $55,500 household income.
∙Kellogg Joint School District 391, number 76; $10,457 per pupil; $39,026 household income.
∙Kamiah Joint School District 304, number 84; $10,528 per pupil; $36,379 household income.
∙Genesee Joint School District 282, number 92; $12,909 per pupil; $70,250 household income.
For additional details and methodology, see https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-least-equitable-school-districts-in-idaho/77072.
