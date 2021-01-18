The Idaho National Guard is deploying 300 soldiers and airmen to Washington D.C. to assist during the transition of power from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration.
After the events that unfolded on Jan. 6 in the nation’s capital, with many protesters breaking into the capitol building after forcing their way through security, much of the country is on high alert.
With the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden coming up quickly, no one knows what might be coming. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned lawmakers, security, police, and citizens of plans for possible armed protests in all 50 state’s capitols on inauguration day.
Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, the public affairs officer for the Idaho National Guard stated that they have not yet been requested to provide any support to our capitol in Boise on inauguration day.
“We maintain a capability to respond to multiple emergencies simultaneously whether here in Idaho, or across the country,” Lt. Col. Borders said. “We are sending approximately five to six percent of our force to Washington, D.C., to support the inauguration.”
With just five or six percent of the Idaho Guard going to D.C., Borders said that there will still be sufficient Nation Guard personnel in the state if they are called upon on Jan. 20th
“Anytime we send our personnel out, the protection of our force is always a concern,” Borders said. “We will take the normal precautions that we would anytime we mobilize around the country or the world.”
Borders said that the most recent mobilization like this was when the guard was deployed to Washington, D.C., back in June.
“We are there to support the secret service, the lead federal agency for the inauguration,” Borders said. “We want to see a smooth transition of national power from one government to the next.”
•
Intern Connor Swersey is a fourth-year senior at the University of Idaho, studying journalism and political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.