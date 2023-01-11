Idaho poll on surplus money graph
Contributed graphic

Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) recently released its Idaho Poll 2022 results.

In cooperation with the Boise-based GS Strategy Group, MSPC releases its Idaho poll each December in even-numbered years ahead of the legislative session to provide information regarding he state’s top policy issues.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments