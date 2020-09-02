Each year, the top-10 performing states for critical access hospital data reporting rates and levels of improvement are recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy. The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) is run out of the Bureau of Rural Health and Primary Care in the Division of Public Health. Idaho is currently ranked fourth nationally.
Idaho’s 27 critical access rural hospitals serve individuals across the state by improving healthcare access for rural communities, and 100 percent of these hospitals participated in the project. Critical access hospitals are those that have up to 25 in-patient beds, maintain an average length of stay of 96 hours or less for patients, provide 24/7 emergency services, and are located more than 35 miles from another hospital or 15 miles in mountainous terrain.
These hospitals are implementing programs to impact patient care through quality improvement and data reporting. Examples include increasing influenza vaccination coverage among healthcare personnel, antibiotic stewardship (proper prescribing of antibiotics), patient engagement and experience, and improving emergency department transfer communication, among others.
As part of the project, the hospitals compared their individual data outcomes to one another, shared strategies, and partnered on initiatives to improve outcomes and provide the highest quality of care for every patient.
“Syringa Hospital and Clinics has participated in the MBQIP quality program for a number of years and we are currently submitting data in all of the areas mentioned,” said SHC CEO Abner King. “This study reflects our continued efforts to collaborate with other hospitals in the state for the greater benefit of all Idaho County residents.”
“We are pleased to have moved up in ranking, which we attribute to the tireless work of our highly skilled staff who remain dedicated to providing the quality healthcare experience you deserve,” King added.
