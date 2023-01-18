Idaho State Liquor Division graphic for 2022

The dots on the map represent contract liquor stores, while the triangles represent state stores.

 Idaho State Liquor Division graphic

The State of Idaho, overall, experienced an increase in liquor sales for the 2022 fiscal year, while Idaho County had a slight decrease in liquor distribution revenue.

In the annual report by the Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD), the State of Idaho had nearly a 1% increase in liquor sales from $114,500,000 for fiscal year 2021 to $115,600,000 in 2022. According to the ISLD report, an increase of 5.3% is expected for Idaho this fiscal year.

