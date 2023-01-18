The State of Idaho, overall, experienced an increase in liquor sales for the 2022 fiscal year, while Idaho County had a slight decrease in liquor distribution revenue.
In the annual report by the Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD), the State of Idaho had nearly a 1% increase in liquor sales from $114,500,000 for fiscal year 2021 to $115,600,000 in 2022. According to the ISLD report, an increase of 5.3% is expected for Idaho this fiscal year.
Revenues generated from alcohol sales are in turn distributed to the cities, counties, courts, education, welfare and the state general fund. Idaho County received $129,617 in distributed revenue last year.
There are currently six contract stores that sell liquor in Idaho County (Cottonwood, Elk City, Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins and White Bird), out of the statewide 105. Seven communities’ distributions overall went down by 1.17%, from $301,246 in 2021 to $297,711 in 2022.
Last year, the six contract liquor stores in Idaho County generated a total of $1,908,483 in sales.
In most cases, the distribution revenue in towns with contract stores went down. However, Grangeville and Riggins were exceptions as they saw slight increases in distribution by .89% ($65,556 in 2021 to $66,142 in 2022) and 5.52% ($34,516 in 2021 to $36,420 in 2022), respectively.
Total distribution revenue for the State of Idaho was $115,565,600, with 42.4% going to the general fund, 24.3% to cities, 17.5% to counties, 11.7% to courts, 2.4% to welfare and 1.7% to education.
“As I reflect on the past several years, it’s always impressive to have seen how my colleagues searched for advantage in the disruption and change the entire world experienced. Our inspiration came from Governor Brad Little. He closed his 2021 State of the State address by saying, ‘In times of hardship, opportunity for growth emerges,’” said Jeffrey R. Anderson, director of the Idaho State Liquor Division. “Idahoans from all corners of the Gem State found that opportunity and have delivered a thriving economy. That includes the people of the Idaho State Liquor Division, our retail business partners, and the hospitality industry.”
