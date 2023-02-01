Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Idaho’s population growth from 2020 to 2021 was well dispersed around the state, with every Idaho county growing in population throughout the year.
The Census Bureau reported the state’s population rose from 1,847,772 in 2020, to 1,900,923 in 2021.
The newest data released shows how the population growth was distributed around the state. While the largest numerical growth was concentrated in urban counties, most of Idaho’s rural counties experienced proportional growth. In all, 38 of Idaho’s 44 counties grew by at least 1%, and every county grew faster than the national average growth rate, except for Clark County, which is Idaho’s least populous county.
Population growth continued to be strong in Idaho’s three largest counties — Ada, Canyon and Kootenai — from 2020 to 2021. These three counties collectively accounted for just less than 50% of the state’s total population, and they accounted for 31,491 of the state’s new residents, or 59% of the population growth. Ada County’s population exceeded half a million for the first time, growing to 511,931.
Despite the continued trend toward urbanization, several rural Idaho counties showed significant growth, with six rural counties growing by faster than 4%. Boise County was the fastest-growing county at 5.8%.
U-Haul ranks Idaho as the No. 10 growth state of 2022
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Idaho is the No. 10 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.
People arriving in Idaho in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 4% from 2021, while departures rose almost 5%. Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Gem State in 2022.
Despite a greater number of departures year-over-year, do-it-yourself movers arriving in Idaho still accounted for 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of Idaho (49.6% departures) to keep it a top-10 growth state. Idaho ranked ninth among growth states in 2021.
Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.
Idaho’s top growth cities are Nampa, Coeur d’Alene and Meridian. Other notable net-gain markets include Twin Falls, Ammon, Post Falls, Blackfoot, Kuna and Bellevue.
The top 10 2022 U-Haul Growth States are (2021, order in parenthesis): Texas (1); Florida (2); South Carolina (4); North Carolina (19); Virginia (31); Tennessee (3); Arizona (5); Georgia (23); Ohio (24); and Idaho (9). At the bottom of the list in spots 41 to 50 are Alaska (16); Oklahoma (44); Arkansas (41); Maryland (34); New Jersey (36); New York (45); Massachusetts (47); Michigan (42); Illinois (49); and California (50).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.