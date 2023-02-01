Idaho population from 2020 to 2021 graph
Contributed graph

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Idaho’s population growth from 2020 to 2021 was well dispersed around the state, with every Idaho county growing in population throughout the year.

The Census Bureau reported the state’s population rose from 1,847,772 in 2020, to 1,900,923 in 2021.

