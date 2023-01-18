The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Idaho’s July 2022 population at 1,939,033, an increase of 1.8% from July 2021, ranking it second nationally in percentage growth. Idaho grew about four times faster than the national growth rate of 0.4%.
The new Census estimate shows Idaho’s population growth is slowing down to 2016 levels, falling below its five-year average growth rate of 2.3%.
Numerically, Idaho is 10th in the nation for its population increase of 34,719 people. In 2021 the state ranked ninth in the nation and swelled by more than 50,000 people.
Idaho’s net in-migration accounted for about 88% of its growth from 2021, while natural change — when births outnumber deaths — accounted for approximately 11%. Net international in-migration more than tripled in Idaho compared with 2021, a trend across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Census Bureau analysts speculate the loosening of COVID-19-related travel restrictions allowed for more international migration. Still, immigrants from other countries accounted for only 5% of Idaho’s population growth at fewer than 2,000 people.
The U.S. population increased by three-tenths of a point in 2022 and grew faster than in 2021, which is considered a year of record low growth. This national population gain was driven by a rebound in net international in-migration of 168.8%. These gains moved the total number of new immigrants and new babies added to the U.S. population above 1 million people, compared with fewer than 400,000 in 2021.
Births outweighing deaths were prevalent in 26 states, while 18 states experienced a population decline. Idaho ranked 16th in the number of babies born over deaths, compared to its No. 10 rank in new residents overall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.