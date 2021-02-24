Hi ho, hi ho — it’s off to Idaho we go. At least that’s what more than 25,000 people said in 2018, and the numbers are likely to increase in the coming years.
Idaho recently broke into the top 10 on the Best States rankings for the first time in more than 10 years. Reports predict the state’s $81 billion economy to grow an average of 3.5 percent for the next five years, more than any other state.
With a median household income of $53,653, inbound growth is currently at 62.3 percent. Net migration to Idaho in 2018 was approximately 26,000 people. Major industries include food processing, lumber/wood products, chemicals, paper, mining and tourism. The state produces nearly one-third of the potatoes grown in the U.S. One of the biggest sectors is science and technology led by semiconductor maker Micron Technology, headquartered in Boise.
Idaho’s median home price is $283,000. In Coeur d’Alene, KREM 2 News recently reported, there are 15-20 buyers for every home.
“We are looking at the lowest inventory of homes we have ever had,” said Haven Real Estate Group owner Cambria Henry.
According to WalletHub and the U.S. Census Bureau, Meridian and Nampa are among the top 10 fastest growing cities in the country (October 2020). Meridian is No. 3 on the list and Nampa is No. 10. Additional top growing cities include Ft. Meyers, Fla., Bend, Ore., Milpitas, Calif., Enterprise, Nev., Frisco, Texas, Town-n-Country, Fla., Round Rocke, Texas, and Mount Pleasant, S.C.
For the 2021 list (homesnacks.com), the fastest growing Idaho cities are expected to be Star, Meridian, Middleton, Kuna, Eagle, Ammon, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Caldwell and Nampa. For some comparisons, Star’s population in 2010 was 5,173, and jumped to 9,115 by 2020. For Meridian, that decade brought the city’s population to 101,905, up from 68,953.
What has the overall state boom meant for the local area?
According to USA.com, Idaho County ranks 28th for growth while Lewis County ranks 32nd. Although the growth comparisons may seem small at this point, more and more retired people are moving from cities to outlying areas and the growth is expected to have a ripple effect on rural areas. Already, locals are seeing the challenges to finding housing. Here is what some Free Press readers had to say recently:
“My son and his girlfriend are struggling to find an apartment,” Jen Huntley of Grangeville stated.
“One of our kids just moved here and the housing is insane. No inspections, no contingencies, multiple offers $30k over the asking price,” said Kari Childs of Nampa. “Our son is in Florida working for Disney, and I’m worried about what they will do when they come back.”
“We have several clients in Boise who put in multiple offers on homes each weekend and always get beat out,” said Shandra Madden, formerly of Grangeville working in the finance industry in Boise now. “Popular homes in good neighborhoods in Boise can have 50-plus offers.”
“We do state to state transfers pretty much weekly at our office...and those are just existing State Farm customers moving in ... not the new customers to the company,” said former Grangeville resident Apryl Farmer, who now lives in Caldwell. “I know our home value has gone up $100k since we purchased just two years ago!”
“If I could convince my husband to move from here, I would move in a heartbeat. But where does one move to anymore? The boonies of Montana maybe,” commented Cheryle Miller of Grangeville.
“We should have stuck around a couple of years. We sold our house before the big increase! But we’re loving Texas,” said former Grangeville resident Terri Petersen.
“I know a lot of people struggling to find homes. My cousin messaged me today because he has a friend looking for a place less expensive than the Boise area. It’s crazy to think when I was little, Eagle was like Nezperce,” stated Kathlene Gerten of Nezperce.
“So many people are moving here to escape the blue states. We need more real estate inventory,” said Grangeville real estate agent Nikkoal Kantner.
“The housing market in the Boise area is nuts! Houses are going well above asking price and go so fast that unless you offer opening week it is likely to be gone,” added former Grangeville resident Conner Hall.
“It was difficult six years ago when we moved here. Now there is nothing,” stated Laurie Chapman of Cottonwood.
“There are not enough houses for everyone moving here ... they are offering over asking price for most houses and land to build,” said Tonya Cassill of Grangeville.
For Idaho County, population sits at 16,858, which is a 3.36 percent growth from 2010. For Lewis County, population 3,844, that growth has been just 0.63 percent growth during that same time period. Boise is Idaho’s largest growth city during that time frame with a current population of 226,115 (2019). The Treasure Valley as a whole has about 712,200 people. This includes Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Star, Kuna, Caldwell and Middleton.
Why are people moving to Idaho? Outdoor enthusiasts, craft beer (in 2019, Idaho had the largest growth in brewery employment in the U.S.), comparatively lower housing and taxes than many neighboring states, and lower business startup costs, taxes and overall regulations.
According to WeKnowBoise.com, the majority of people who moved to Ada County between 2013-17 were Idahoans. During those four years, 9,260 Idahoans moved to Ada County, while 5,593 Californians relocated, followed by about 2,000 each from Washington, Utah and Oregon.
Top sources of inbound migration to Ada County in the four above-mentioned years were as follows: Canyon County, Idaho; Utah County, Utah; Bannock County, Idaho; San Diego County, Calif.; Twin Falls County, Idaho; Orange County, Calif.; Los Angeles County, Calif.; Riverside County, Calif.; Latah County, Idaho; and Blaine County, Idaho.
Overall, in 2018, most of Idaho’s nearly 80,000 residents, 26.3 percent, came from California, while 18.7 percent moved from Washington, 8.3 percent from Utah, 5.9 percent from Oregon and 5.2 percent from Texas (U.S. Census Bureau). Other states that topped the list include Arizona, Nevada, New York, Montana, Connecticut and Colorado.
