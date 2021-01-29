BOISE — The controversial bill SCR 101 was sent back to the State Affairs Committee on Jan, 27, which would have ended the emergency order put in place back in October due to the pandemic.
Many Idaho lawmakers believe the emergency order has affected businesses and citizens’ right to assemble and worship freely. Others think it is a necessary step to preserve federal funding and keep Idahoans safe.
In the Senate chambers on Wednesday, Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, was the one to ask for the senate to send the bill back to committee to tweak and fill some holes. He said the bill was intended to end the emergency order restrictions and preserve federal funding.
“It probably does neither of those things,” said Vick.
Vick also said he believed there were better ways to accomplish what he wants from the legislation, and he thinks they eventually will. The bill was sent back to committee with no objections.
SCR 101 has brought a lot of tension within Idaho, and it is still a matter of controversy. Ending the order could effectively end the FEMA funds that Idaho is receiving because of the pandemic. These funds go into things like National Guard deployment, vaccinations, and other COVID related amenities for citizens.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, came before the floor when the bill lifting limitations on gatherings was still being voted on in the Senate and was quoted as saying “the pandemic is over.” This sparred outrage on Twitter and other media platforms, and left some to question the legislature’s direct intentions regarding each emergency order bill and lawmakers’ perceptions of COVID in Idaho.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who has continually fought for her colleagues health concerns and those concerns from Idaho citizens on the House floor, believes that the “COVID numbers are still terrible,” and ending the emergency order would put a lot at risk.
“It feels like a disservice to those still mourning families,” said Rubel.
Rubel’s concerns also regard the National Guard deployment.
“Right now we have National Guard members that are deployed to help with our overburdened healthcare system, help get vaccines out, and we wouldn’t be able to use them anymore. With the order we are able to suspend some of the licensing requirements for retired healthcare workers to come back and help in hospitals, and we wouldn’t be able to do that anymore. It would impair our ability to really get through the rest of COVID,” Rubel said.
With the bill back in committee and tensions rising, it is up in the air as to how a changed bill could find its way back into the House and Senate.
